TORONTO, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braingrid Limited (CSE: BGRD) (“Braingrid”) wishes to provide an update on the status of the filing of its annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications, for the financial year ended January 31, 2020 (collectively, the “Annual Filings”).



Further to its press release disseminated on May 29, 2020 (the “Initial Press Release”), Braingrid is relying on a temporary exemption under Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") Instrument 51-502 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (the "OSC Temporary Exemption") in respect of the deadline to file the Annual Filings due to delays experienced as result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Braingrid is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously with its auditors to file the Annual Filings on or before July 14, 2020. Braingrid confirms that since the date of the Initial Press Release, there have been no material business developments.

For further information regarding the OSC Temporary Exemption, please refer to the Initial Press Release disseminated on May 29, 2020. Additional information regarding Braingrid is available on SEDAR www.sedar.com .

Braingrid is a global technology company committed to the best interests of the precision agriculture industry for the long term. We provide valuable grow analytics by capturing real-time data using our technology platform to increase revenues, reduce costs, risks and improve yield - making it easier for the grower to operate efficiently and effectively. Braingrid is listed on the CSE under the symbol BGRD.

