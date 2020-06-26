NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.



NEW YORK, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brattle Street Investment Corp. (“Brattle” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BRTL), today posted its audited financial statements for the year ending February 29, 2020. At year-end, the company’s audited balance sheet had a total of $9,192,643 in liquid assets, comprised of cash ($8,349,422) and marketable securities ($843,221), which is approximately $0.20 per share.

The Company continues to seek opportunities that provide attractive returns relative to risk. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company began pursuing a specific transaction. The Company recently devoted significant resources towards pursing the transaction, but management ultimately terminated negotiations when the arm’s length seller was unwilling to adjust deal terms in light of the effect of the pandemic upon the business.

The Company’s financial statements for the years ending February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019 and accompanying Management’s Discussion & Analysis (MD&A), have been filed on SEDAR and are available at www.sedar.com .

