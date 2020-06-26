BOSTON, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramp , the leading provider of enterprise video delivery solutions, today announced it has signed an agreement with Communication Business Avenue, Co., Ltd. (CBA), a systems integrator that provides cloud-based and on-premises communications and CRM solutions. The agreement allows CBA, headquartered in Japan, to resell Ramp eCDN to organizations in the Asia-Pacific region.



With hundreds of thousands of people sheltering in place, the use of video for business communications is at an all-time high. As employees return to the office, social distancing will remain—and so will the use of video. Ramp’s suite of enterprise content delivery network (eCDN) solutions allows organizations to protect their networks—and business-critical operations—from bandwidth-intensive streaming video.

Ramp’s strategic partnership with CBA ensures enterprises in the Asia-Pacific region have access to industry-leading eCDN solutions that are locally implemented and supported. In addition to Ramp, they sell streaming solutions already integrated with Ramp eCDN, including Microsoft Stream.

“CBA has built their business by helping customers achieve meaningful business outcomes with the right technology solutions,” said Neal Stanton, Co-CEO of Ramp. “By partnering with CBA, we have an opportunity to extend our reach into the Asia-Pacific region, and together, help even more organizations securely and efficiently deliver important business communications and employee training using streaming video.”

As a Ramp Reseller, CBA joins a growing list of industry-leading organizations in the Ramp partner ecosystem . These providers recognize a common enterprise streaming infrastructure is important to a successful enterprise video strategy and their partnerships demonstrate broad recognition of Ramp eCDN as a best-of-breed solution in the enterprise video market.

“We are very excited with our newly formed partnership with Ramp as they have great technologies that the market truly needs,” said Hiroshi Shibayama, CEO of Communication Business Avenue, Co. Ltd. “We are looking forward to building businesses together in the Asian market as well as helping more companies to have secure and efficient business communications.”

CBA will resell Ramp eCDN, including Multicast+ , OmniCache™ and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) networking solutions. Regardless of network, use case or streaming platform, Ramp eCDN solves network congestion created by live and on-demand video streaming. Our video distribution solutions efficiently, reliably and securely optimize video distribution behind the firewall to save network capacity, protect business-critical operations, and deliver the best quality viewer experience.