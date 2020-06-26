New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicone Coating Market By Composition Type, By Technology, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916951/?utm_source=GNW



Global silicone coating market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period owing to the growth in manufacturing & end-use industries across the globe.Moreover, upsurge in activities in the construction sector coupled with continuous product developments are some other factors driving the growth of global silicone coating market.



Additionally, surging use of products which are eco-friendly and help in conservation of energy is further estimated to spur the growth of silicone coating market through 2025.

The global silicone coating market is segmented based on composition type, technology, application, region and company.Based on composition type, the market can be segmented into silicone polymers, 100% silicone, silicone water repellents and others.



Out of these, 100% silicone type segment held more than 33% of the market share until 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its lead during the forecast years as well, which can be accredited to its long-lasting properties when compared to other types of coatings.In addition to this, it offers numerous benefits such as resistance to ultraviolet light exposure, ease of application, and resistance to water damage, which is anticipated to boost the segment growth over the course of next five years.



Moreover, silicone water repellents segment is forecast to grow at highest CAGR over the coming years on account of its applicability over various surfaces and applications.Silicone water repellent does not need solvents, thereby contains very low volatile organic compounds, which makes it quite suitable for use in energy - efficient buildings and indoor air quality improvement.



Therefore, increasing demand for green buildings is expected to create a high growth potential for this product segment over the years to come.

Major players operating in the global silicone coating market include Wacker Chemie AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., DOW Corning Corporation, KCC Silicone, Evonik Industries, BASF SE, Humiseal, BYK-Chemie GmbH, ACC Silicones and Others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of global silicone coating market.

• To classify and forecast global silicone coating market based on composition type, technology, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global silicone coating market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global silicone coating market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global silicone coating market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in global silicone coating market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global silicone coating market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Silicone coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to silicone coating

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global silicone coating market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Composition Type:

o Silicone Polymers

o 100% Silicone

o Silicone Water Repellents

o Others

• Market, By Technology:

o Solventless

o Solvent-Based

o Water-Based

o Powder-Based

• Market, By Application:

o Construction

o Automotive & Transportation

o Consumer Goods

o Marine

o Industrial

o Paper & Film Release

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- UAE

- Saudi Arabia

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global silicone coating market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

