Can you feel those smiles behind the masks? Joining forces with Hemp For Our Future, Fusion donates sanitizer and hemp lotion to our frontline workers at the New York Professional Nurses Union. We thank you for all that you do!

Can you feel those smiles behind the masks? Joining forces with Hemp For Our Future, Fusion donates sanitizer and hemp lotion to our frontline workers at the New York Professional Nurses Union. We thank you for all that you do!

WARWICK, N.Y., June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CBDWire – Fusion CBD, a visionary leader in the hemp industry, announces it has joined the Hemp For Our Future initiative and is donating U.S.-made full-spectrum hemp products to local healthcare heroes and frontline workers.



Healthcare workers are being pushed to the limits during the COVID-19 crisis. Imagine waking up every morning knowing that you are going into a work environment that will be filled with uncertainty and overwhelming emotion. On top of everything, you are required to wear a face mask and gloves for the majority of the day, causing skin irritation and overworked hands.

Healthcare workers are working nonstop on the front lines of this unprecedented pandemic we all know as COVID-19. But who is taking care of the caretakers? It’s a noble nod to make large signs shouting praises or to post appreciation on social media for all they do, but what can we do to actually help them ease the stress of their day-to-day selfless giving? The team at Fusion CBD truly cares about the community and wants to make a difference during this pandemic – especially for the women and men on the front lines.

Fusion CBD is donating therapeutic-level CBD products and hand sanitizer with hemp and essential oils to New York healthcare workers to help protect and heal their skin, help their muscles recover, and help them de-stress. The company began donating to nurse associations in April and recently sent a second batch of products to the New York Professional Nurses Union. Fusion CBD has additionally been donating products to the Town of Warwick.

“We have a deep appreciation for those frontline workers who selflessly give to save others,” said Adam Kurtz, co-founder of Fusion CBD. “During this unprecedented time, we felt moved to donate products that help keep them safe and also help to repair and heal hardworking hands and faces.”

Call to Action

Hemp For Our Future is a social responsibility campaign that connects industry leaders with community needs. This initiative involves a network of businesses supporting the production and donation of hemp-based medical and household materials and hemp foods to help medical professionals and others experiencing the devastating impacts of COVID-19.

Please join Fusion CBD and other leading industry organizations in the Hemp For Our Future initiative. The businesses in the network work together to produce supplies for those in need — and to highlight hemp as an essential resource for our country.

For more information, visit https://www.friendsofhemp.org .

About Fusion CBD

Fusion CBD has a passion for trailblazing and innovation, and as visionary leaders in the hemp industry, our focus is on creating quality CBD products that contribute to our customer’s health, wellness and wholeness. Today we continue to grow, harvest, process and package our own CBD products as well as support local small farms with innovative growing practices. We recently opened headquarters in Warwick, New York, complete with nursery, greenhouse and packaging capabilities as well as an official Fusion CBD retail store for the Orange County community.

For more information, visit https://fusioncbd.com .

Hashtags:

#fusioncbd #fusionfam #fusioncares

#HempForOurFuture #FriendsOfHemp #HempForVictory #HempHelps #Hemp

#IndustrialHemp #Farmers #Friends #SocialResponsibility #HempHeals #HempLife

#HempCommunity #HempFarmers #HempSeeds #HempProducts #HempFarming

#VicenteSederbergLLP #EarthLawLLC #AgHS #VoteHemp #OIHFA #AmericanHemp

#TexasHempEducationalOrganization #CannabisDoingGood #ColoradoHIA #HIA

#HempIndustryOrganization #NCIA #NationalCannabisIndustryOrganization

#VirginiaIndustrialHempCoalition #HempHistoryWeek #ColoradoHempCompany

#OPInsights #VSCannabisLaw #AgriculturalHempSolutions #GivingTuesday

#OregonIndustrialHempFarmersOrganization #NationalNursesDay

#NationalNursesWeek

Press contact:

Adam Kurtz, Co-founder

Phone: 914-850-4645

Email: adam@fusioncbd.com



Wire Service Contact:

CBDWire

Denver, Colorado

(303) 498-7722 Office

Editor@CBDWire.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/802c9ccb-076c-470a-ac46-0278d950a93a