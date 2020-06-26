New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High Performance Polypropylene Compounds Market By Type, By Melt Flow Index, By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916950/?utm_source=GNW



Global high performance polypropylene compounds market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.The global high performance polypropylene compounds market is driven by the increasing demand from various end use sectors due to their extensive use in medical devices, packaging trays, battery cases, household products, among others.



Additionally, high performance polypropylene compounds are light in weight, cost effective, moldable and possess excellent mechanical properties which have made them a popular choice among the consumers, thereby fueling the market across the globe.



The global high performance polypropylene compounds market can be segmented based on type, melt flow index, application, end user industry, company and region.Based on type, the market can be categorized into mineral reinforced, glass reinforced, rubber modified, flame retardant and others.



The mineral reinforced segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast years.This can be accredited to their widespread use in automotive industry, furniture industry, consumer goods, electronics, among others.



Additionally, the mineral reinforced high performance polypropylene compounds are thermally stable, mechanically stiff, have higher heat distortion, rigidity, among others.



Regionally, the high performance polypropylene compounds market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these, North America is anticipated to dominate the market during forecast period.



This can be attributed to the fact United States has the largest automotive industry market along with the presence of key manufacturers in the region.



Major players operating in the global high performance polypropylene compounds market include Borealis AG, Sabic, Mitsubishi Chemicals Corporation, Sumitomo Chemicals, Lyondell Bassel, A. Schulman, Exxon Mobil, Sirmax® S.p.A., Polyone, Mitsui Chemicals and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



