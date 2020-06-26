Los Angeles, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cam_Girlfriend, a new comedy web series following the life of a cam girl, has released the first episode of their 10 episode series on the Camming Life YouTube channel. The comedic cinematic sensation explores romance, technology, connectivity, and love, introducing the story of Chloe Cables, a rising cam star, and Mike, her boyfriend.

Lily LaBeau, fan-favorite Chaturbate broadcaster, portrays Chloe, who is struggling to juggle her relationships with Mike and her dedicated camming fans. Dave Keystone, the 2018 Canadian Screen Award winner for Best Host of a Web Program, portrays Mike, Chloe’s boyfriend who quickly discovers the intricacies of sharing living space with not only Chloe but also her online followers.

"Cam_Girlfriend creatively mixes the real-life struggles of what it is like to be a cam model and the comedic addition of intimate relationships. Each episode uncovers a new comedic element of what a cam girl goes through in their day-to-day and lets the public see behind the curtain of the internet’s hottest trend,” states Shirley Lara, Chief of Operations at Chaturbate.

“We felt camming was a fascinating world rich with comedic material for us to explore. It's a place where so much more than just sex happens — friendships are formed, art is expressed, and hilarity occurs daily. In an increasingly digital world, we realized there was no better way to look at digital relationships than through the lens of a cam model," states the Executive Producers of Cam_Girlfriend.

CAMGF1 Productions is the company behind Cam_Girlfriend. The series was created by Ethan Cole; directed by Daniel AM Rosenberg; written by Ethan Cole and Michael Goldlist and produced by Jason Kennedy and Daniel AM Rosenberg. The series was made possible thanks to the Independent Production Fund.

Cam_Girlfriend is now playing at https://youtu.be/tgKE4XIuJJM.

Chaturbate contact@chaturbate.com