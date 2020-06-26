New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aviation MRO Market By Industry, By Component, By Aircraft Type, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916948/?utm_source=GNW



Global aviation MRO market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period.The global aviation MRO market is driven by growing need to maintain and renovate aircrafts in order to optimize their performance.



Moreover, increasing initiatives by the governments in terms of implementation of strict norms and policies is positively impacting the growth of market across the globe. Also, rising technological innovations, is further expected to bolster the growth of market over the next few years.

The global aviation MRO market is segmented based on industry, component, aircraft type, end user, company, and region.Based on aircraft type, the market can be categorized into narrow body, wide body, regional jet and others.



Out of which, the narrow body aircraft segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share during 2019 and is expected to maintain its leading position the market during the forecast period as well.This can be ascribed to the fact that airline operators are engaged in upgrading their plane models in order to facilitate cost-saving leading to fuel efficiency, which has subsequently strengthened the fleet of narrow-body planes.



Along with this, wide body aircraft is anticipated to grow at a high pace during the next five years on account of enormous transformation in terms of development of turbofan engines. Moreover, wide body planes incur a high-level percent of MRO expenditures which can be accredited to complexity as well as improved maintenance.

Major players operating in the global aviation MRO market include SIA Engineering Company, SR Technics, United Airlines, British Airways, HAECO (Hongkong), AAR Corporation, Air-France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance, Bombardier Inc., Delta TechOps, GE Aviation, Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd., Lufthansa Technik, MTU Aero Engines AG, Triumph Group, Inc., and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new models to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements, and new developments, in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer bases.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global aviation MRO market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global aviation MRO market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast global aviation MRO market based on industry, component, aircraft type, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global aviation MRO market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global aviation MRO market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global aviation MRO market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global aviation MRO market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global aviation MRO market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global aviation MRO market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the products and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global aviation MRO market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these services and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Aviation MRO service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to aviation MRO

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, vendors, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global aviation MRO market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Aviation MRO Market, By Industry:

o Passenger Aviation

o Military Aviation

o Cargo Aviation

• Global Aviation MRO Market, By Component:

o Engine

o Airframe

o Line

o Avionics

o Modifications

o Others

• Global Aviation MRO Market, By Aircraft Type:

o Narrow Body

o Wide Body

o Regional Jet

o Others

• Global Aviation MRO Market, By End User:

o OEM

o Aircraft Operator

o Others

• Global Aviation MRO Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Kuwait

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global aviation MRO market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

