Join the top CIOs, CISOs and search executives from the Philadelphia area and the U.S. as they explore the role of technology leaders in helping to reimagine the business and the future of work.

WESTPORT, Conn., June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's #1 digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to announce its upcoming lineup of Virtual CIO Summits in Philadelphia, New York and Silicon Valley after zooming to the top of the industry as the premier producer of Virtual CIO and CISO Summits since shifting to a digital events format in early March.



HMG Strategy produced 10 Virtual Summits, Virtual Briefings and webinars in the first 30 days of the work-at-home environment - drawing 150 to 300+ technology executives to each event - with 60+ Virtual Events scheduled through August 2020.

These 90-minute virtual summits are focused on the steps that CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and technology executives can take in working with the CEO and the executive team to help reimagine the business and reshape the future of work as regional economies begin to open. The star-studded speakers that are assembled for each of these events also explore the top challenges and opportunities facing technology executives in the work-from-home environment – including how to keep employees engaged and motivated – along with how their priorities have shifted since COVID-19.

“Members of the HMG community are continually telling us that they’re interested in discussing approaches to reimagining the business and the future of work as well as broader global geo-societal issues such as diversity and inclusion,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “As regional economies open, we’re staying true to our peer-driven research model by focusing on the role that technology executives can and should play in helping the CEO and the executive team to move the business and their companies forward.”

HMG Strategy’s next virtual event is the HMG Live! 2020 Philadelphia CIO Virtual Summit on June 30. Top-tier technology executives and industry experts speaking at this event include:

Aileen Alexander , Managing Partner, Korn Ferry

, Managing Partner, Korn Ferry Brian Anderson , President, The Judge Group

, President, The Judge Group Lawrence Bilker , EVP & CIO, Pyramid Healthcare

, EVP & CIO, Pyramid Healthcare John Fidler , Managing Director, Retained Search, Fidato Partners, LLC

, Managing Director, Retained Search, Fidato Partners, LLC Hugo Fueglein , Managing Director, Diversified Search

, Managing Director, Diversified Search Kostas Georgakopoulos , CISO, Procter & Gamble

, CISO, Procter & Gamble Jennifer Greenman , CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America

, CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Rocco Grillo , Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal Michael Iwanoff , CISO, iconectiv

, CISO, iconectiv Brandon Johnson , SVP & CIO, Korn Ferry

, SVP & CIO, Korn Ferry Sudhanshu Kairab , VP, Cybersecurity Governance, Risk & Compliance, Comcast

, VP, Cybersecurity Governance, Risk & Compliance, Comcast James Kurek , Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, Brandywine Realty Trust

, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, Brandywine Realty Trust Beverly Lieberman , President, Halbrecht Lieberman Associates

, President, Halbrecht Lieberman Associates Gary Sorrentino , Global Deputy CIO, Zoom

, Global Deputy CIO, Zoom Rhonda Vetere, EVP & CIO, Herbalife

Sponsors for the Philadelphia CIO Virtual Summit include SIM Philadelphia and Zoom.

To learn more about the Philadelphia CIO Virtual Summit and to register for the event, click here .

See what some of our recent speakers have to say about HMG Strategy’s virtual summits:

“Leaders that lead with resolve, courage, and compassion will come out ahead in a crisis like this.”

- Vijaya Kaza, Chief Security Officer & Head of Trust Engineering & Data Science, Airbnb

“I participated as a speaker in the recent HMG Live! Washington D.C. CIO Virtual Summit,” says Ken Grady, Corporate Vice President and CIO at IDEXX Laboratories. “Like previous HMG events, the virtual event provides a platform for connecting with peers and other CIOs that are focused on leadership and engagement within our organizations and across industries. There are valuable takeaways and lessons from technology executives who are leading authentically, compassionately, and strategically to help move their businesses and their customers forward in these uniquely challenging times.”

“With COVID, CISOs have entered the next phase of criticality in driving business value. Through leading courageously, CISO will see unprecedented growth in scope and value to their organizations.”

- Michael Piacente, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Hitch Partners

“Now is the time to leverage having a strong personal brand. It’s not too late to get started.”

- Beverly Lieberman, President, Halbrecht Lieberman Associates

HMG Strategy will also be hosting the HMG Live! 2020 New York Financial Services CIO Virtual Summit on July 1. Leading technology executives speaking at this event include:

Marianne Bachynski , CIO, Investments, AIG

, CIO, Investments, AIG Brian Brockway , VP CTO, Commvault

, VP CTO, Commvault Rocco Grillo , Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal Emiliano Horcada , Global Head of Digital Transformation, Globant

, Global Head of Digital Transformation, Globant Gulrez Jamadar , Managing Director, ICG Technology Global Controls & Information Security Head, Citi

, Managing Director, ICG Technology Global Controls & Information Security Head, Citi Greg Kyrytschenko , Deputy CISO, Guardian Life

, Deputy CISO, Guardian Life Tony Leng , Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search

, Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search Beverly Lieberman , President, Halbrecht Lieberman Associates

, President, Halbrecht Lieberman Associates Mike Mastrole , Senior Director, Sales Engineering, Illumio

, Senior Director, Sales Engineering, Illumio Mark Polansky , Senior Client Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry

, Senior Client Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry Michael Sawyer , Head of IT Risk, Wells Fargo

, Head of IT Risk, Wells Fargo Gary Sorrentino , Global Deputy CIO, Zoom

, Global Deputy CIO, Zoom Stephen Spagnuolo , Digital Security & Risk Practice Lead, Stanton Chase

, Digital Security & Risk Practice Lead, Stanton Chase Sigal Zarmi, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley

Sponsors for the New York Financial Services CIO Virtual Summit include Commvault, Globant, Illumio, Pure Storage and Zoom.

To learn more about the New York CIO Virtual Summit and to register for the event, click here .

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its HMG Live! 2020 Silicon Valley CIO Virtual Summit on July 2. Key speakers for the Silicon Valley event will include:

Shaun Braun , Group CIO, Stryker

, Group CIO, Stryker Brian Brockway , VP CTO, Commvault

, VP CTO, Commvault Rodney Fullmer , Global CTO, Arrow Electronics

, Global CTO, Arrow Electronics Chris Hallenbeck , Americas CISO, Tanium

, Americas CISO, Tanium Laskshmi Hanspal , Global CISO, Box

, Global CISO, Box Maria Latushkin , CTO, Omada Health

, CTO, Omada Health Tony Leng , Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search

, Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search Michael Piacente , Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners

, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners Mark Polansky , Senior Client Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry

, Senior Client Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry Rucha Nanavati , Group VP IT, Albertsons Companies

, Group VP IT, Albertsons Companies Rajeev Tyagi, Chief Operating Officer, U.S. and Canada, Softtek

Sponsors for the Silicon Valley CIO Virtual Summit include Commvault, Nutanix, Softtek and Tanium.

To learn more about the Silicon Valley CIO Virtual Summit and to register for the event, click here .

HMG Strategy has also received extraordinary interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community. HMG Strategy has scheduled 12 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next two months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Darktrace, Ivanti, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral, UiPath and Zoom.

“We offer an amazing value prop by addressing the interests that the 400,000+ technology leaders in our community share with us through our unique peer-driven research model,” said Muller.

One of HMG Strategy’s most recent webinars is focused on ‘Protecting the Remote Workforce and the Enterprise from Offensive AI.’ This webinar, which features Justin Fier, Director of Cyber Intelligence & Analysis at Darktrace and Special Guest Speaker Dr. Chase Cunningham, Principal Analyst at Forrester Research, explores how bad actors are positioning themselves to exploit organizational vulnerabilities due to expanded attack surfaces created by the deployment of highly distributed remote workforces, along with actionable steps that cyber teams can take to protect their organizations’ critical assets.

To access this archived webinar, click here .

Click here to view HMG Strategy’s upcoming calendar of webinars.

Interested in learning more about HMG Live! Virtual CIO and CISO Summits? Contact us at info@hmgstrategy.com .

