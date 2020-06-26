New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Water Cut Monitors Market By Sector, By Location, By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916938/?utm_source=GNW



Global water cut monitors market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.The global water cut monitors market is driven by the increasing demand for real-time monitoring devices, increasing investment in the development of additional refinery capacity, among others.



Additionally, increasing import-export activities are further expected to propel the market over the next five years.



The global water cut monitors market is segmented based on sector, location, application, company and region.Based on location, the market can be bifurcated into onshore and offshore.



The onshore segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast years.This can be attributed to the increasing demand for crude oil which has led to an increase in offshore drilling & exploration operations.



Based on application, the market can be fragmented into well testing, separation vessel, LACT, tank farm & pipeline, MPFM applications and refinery. The lease automatic custody transfer (LACT) segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment on account of the increase in import & export activities between the major oil & gas supplying and consuming nations.



Regionally, the global water cut monitors market has been segmented Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the overall water cut monitors market owing to the excessive demand for oil because of the increased industrialization, urbanization, and population growth in the region.

Major players operating in the global water cut monitors market include Weatherford International plc, Emerson Electric Co., Schlumberger Limited, TechnipFMC plc, AMETEK, Inc., EESIFLO, Phase Dynamics Inc., Zelentech Pte Ltd, Kam Controls Inc., Lanzhou Haimo Technologies Co., Ltd. and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global water cut monitors market.

• To classify and forecast global water cut monitors market based on sector, location, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global water cut monitors market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global water cut monitors market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global water cut monitors market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global water cut monitors market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global water cut monitors market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Water cut monitors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to water cut monitors

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global water cut monitors market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Sector:

o Upstream

o Midstream

o Downstream

• Market, By Location:

o Onshore

o Offshore

• Market, By Application:

o Well Testing

o Separation Vessel

o LACT

o Tank Farm & Pipeline

o MPFM Applications

o Refinery

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

- Singapore

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global water cut monitors market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916938/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001