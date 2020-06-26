New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Peptide Synthesis Market By Application, By Type, By Technology, By Product, By Type of Resin, By Labelling, By End-User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916915/?utm_source=GNW



Global peptide synthesis market is expected to grow at a brisk CAGR during the forecast period.The key factor responsible for increased demand for peptide synthesis is its growing applications in the healthcare and nutrition industry.



Additionally, increasing technological innovations in the field of peptide synthesis is anticipated to bode well for the growth of peptide synthesis market across the globe in the coming years. Moreover, use of peptides in wide range of therapeutic areas predominantly oncology, diabetes, and obesity, is anticipated to bolster the market growth through 2025.

The global peptide synthesis market is segmented based on application, type, technology, product, type of resin, labelling, end-user, region and company.Based on technology, the market can be segmented into solid-phase peptide synthesis, liquid-phase peptide synthesis, hybrid phase peptide synthesis and microwave assisted.



Out of which, liquid-phase peptide synthesis segment dominated the market in terms of largest market size until 2019 and is further anticipated to maintain its leading position during the forecast period as well.This growth can be accredited to its use for the development of shorter peptide sequences and large volumes.



Also, the solid phase peptide synthesis segment is estimated to register fastest growth during the next 5 years because this solid phase peptide synthesis is an appropriate approach for GMP manufacturing and API process development owing to its reduced cost for synthesizing long peptide sequences with smaller volumes.

Major players operating in the global peptide synthesis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Genscript Biotech, Merck, Pepscan, LifeTein, AAPPTec, Bachem Holdings, Anaspec, Gyros Protein TechnologiesMP Biomedicals, Lonza, Syngene, Creative Diagnostics, Biotage, CEM Corporation, Advanced ChemTech, Rockland Immunochemicals, Intavis Bioanalytical Instruments, JPT Peptide Technologies, AstraZeneca, etc. The companies operating in the market are focussing more towards the expanding their share in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of global peptide synthesis market.

• To classify and forecast global peptide synthesis market based on application, type, technology, product, type of resin, labelling, end-user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global peptide synthesis market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global peptide synthesis market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global peptide synthesis market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in global peptide synthesis market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global peptide synthesis market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Peptide synthesis companies, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to peptide synthesis

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global peptide synthesis market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Application:

o Epitope-specific antibodies

o Epitope mapping

o Designing novel enzymes

o Drugs and vaccines

o Cancer diagnosis

o Identification

o Characterization of Proteins

• Market, By Type:

o Custom peptide-synthesis

o Standard peptide synthesis

• Market, By Technology:

o Solid-phase peptide synthesis

o Liquid-phase peptide synthesis

o Hybrid phase peptide synthesis

o Microwave assisted

• Market, By Product:

o Instruments

o Reagents

o Resins

o Software

o Others

• Market, By Type of Resin:

o Pre-loaded

- Lowly loaded

- Highly Loaded

o Unloaded

• Market, By Labelling:

o Biotin labelling

o Florescence labelling

o Affinity Labelling

o Enzyme-Based Labelling

• Market, By End-User:

o Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

o Research institutes

o CROs

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East and Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global peptide synthesis market.



