EDGEWATER, N.J., June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Company’s convertible debt as noted in the 10 -Q March 31, 2020 Balance Sheet of Quad M. Solutions Inc. (OTC: MMMM) has been converted into equity with the exception of select Company strategic partners. Pat Dileo CEO of MMMM said, “This debt conversion is a great achievement for the Company and relieves a significant overhang that has depressed our stock price.”



The Company is still projecting that its revenue and margin will grow despite the economic downturn and projects entering a sustained excess cash flow position starting late summer 2020. The Company intends to use a growing portion of that cash flow to repurchase and retire common shares in the open market should conditions warrant. The volatility of the market is unprecedented, and the Company will continue its drive to expand shareholder value.

Forward-looking Statements:

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "likely," "possibly," "probably," "goal," "opportunity," "objective," "target," "assume," "outlook," "guidance," "predicts," "appears," "indicator" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, Quad M Solutions, in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, may from time to time issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies, or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, profits, pricing, operating expenses or other aspects of operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our expectations, estimates, and projections at the time such statements are made. These statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. The actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements.

Corporate Contact:

Pat Dileo CEO, Chairman, Quad M Solutions, Inc. p732-423-5520 p844-NuAxess