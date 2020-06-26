New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Light Towers Market By Mobility Type, By Mast Type, By Technology, By Fuel Type, By End User Industry, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916935/?utm_source=GNW



Global light towers market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.The global light towers market is driven by the rising demand for light towers for safe and secure operations in various end user industries such as construction, mining, oil & gas, among others.



Additionally, factors such as increased infrastructural development activities such as highway construction, railway line construction and maintenance, bridge construction, among others are further anticipated to propel the market during the next five years.



The global light towers market is segmented based on mobility type, mast type, technology, fuel type, end user industry, company and region.Based on fuel type, the market can be categorized into diesel, hybrid, direct power and others.



The diesel fuel type is expected to dominate the market during forecast period.This can be ascribed to the easy and long reliability of diesel-powered light towers.



Additionally, remote and off-grid applications where access to grid power is non-existent, diesel light towers are widely used.



Regionally, the light towers market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America region dominates the overall light towers market owing to the strong investments in infrastructure development and oil & gas exploration activities especially in countries like the U.S. and Canada.

Major players operating in the light towers market including Generac Holding, Terex Corporation, Doosan Portable Power, Wacker Neuson, Atlas Copco, United Rental, Will-Burt Company, P&I Generators, Nixon Hire, Brandon Hire Station and others.The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market.



Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.For instance, in January 2019, Generac introduced its Generac Mobile and Generac Pro rental equipment industry solutions.



Generac Mobile deals with mobile light towers, generators, heaters, pumps, and dust suppression solutions while Generac Pro deals with rugged outdoor power equipment for residential, commercial, and municipal needs.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global light towers market.

• To classify and forecast global light towers market based on mobility type, mast type, technology, fuel type, end user industry, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global light towers market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global light towers market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global light towers market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global light towers market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Light towers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to light towers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global light towers market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Mobility Type:

o Stationary

o Mobile

• Market, By Mast Type:

o Fixed

o Adjustable

• Market, By Technology:

o Manual Lifting System

o Hydraulic Lifting System

• Market, By Fuel Type:

o Diesel

o Hybrid

o Direct Power

o Others

• Market, By End User Industry:

o Oil & Gas

o Mining

o Construction

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global light towers market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

