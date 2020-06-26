New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Neonatal & Prenatal Care Market By Equipment, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916914/?utm_source=GNW



Global neonatal & prenatal care market size was valued at USD6 billion in 2019 and projected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period.The key factor responsible for the growth of neonatal & prenatal care market is rapid innovations regarding technology as well as infrastructural developments in healthcare sector.



Additionally, growing investments by the governing bodies and healthcare providers is another major factor that is anticipated to bode well for the growth of neonatal & prenatal care market across the globe in the coming years. Moreover, high birth rate in emerging nations is further anticipated to bolster the market growth through 2025.

The global neonatal & prenatal care market is segmented based on equipment, application, end user and region.Based on end user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, pediatric & neonatal clinics and nursing homes.



Out of which, the hospitals segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is further anticipated to be the fastest-growing application segment of the neonatal & prenatal care market during the forecast period as well.This growth can be accredited to presence of modern & technologically advanced medical equipment in the hospitals to ensure enhanced patient care.



Along with that, abundance of specialists in a hospital is another factor which is further boosting the growth of the segment across the globe.

Major players operating in the global neonatal & prenatal care market include Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Cardinal Health, Smith’s Medical, Getinge AB, Atom Medical Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Masimo, Natus Medical Incorporated, Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd, Vyaire Medical, Becton Dickinson, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Welch Allyn, Utah Medical Products Inc.The companies operating in neonatal & prenatal care market across the globe are focussing more towards expanding their share in the market.



For instance, these key players are making organic strategies such as new product and service launches, among others, in order to sustain in the highly competitive industry.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of hospitals/clinics across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the hospitals/clinics which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the new services, healthcare technologies and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global neonatal & prenatal care market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as hospitals/clinics and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global neonatal & prenatal care market.



