New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Body In White Market By Construction, By Manufacturing Method, By Material, By Vehicle Type, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916932/?utm_source=GNW



Global body in white market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the next five years due to the increasing production and sales of automobiles such as passenger car, commercial vehicle and electric vehicles. Automakers are investing in research and development to improve the fuel efficiency of the vehicles by reducing their weight through use of lightweight materials, which is anticipated to drive the global body in white market until 2025.



The global body in white is segmented into construction, manufacturing method, material, vehicle type, and region.Vehicle type segment is further segmented into electric vehicles, passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles.



In 2019, the electric vehicle segment witnessed highest growth rate owing to the increasing pollution and strict rules and regulations for reducing the CO2 emissions in the environment.



Regionally, the body in white market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these, Asia-Pacific accounted for the dominant share in 2019 owing to the high sales and production of automobiles in economies like China and Japan.



However, Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region due to the rising demand of electric vehicles in the region.

Major players operating in the global body in white market iclude Gestamp Automoción, Voestalpine Group, Magna, Benteler International, CIE Automotive, Tower International, Aisin Seiki, Kirchhoff Automotive, Dura Automotive, Thyssenkrupp, JBM Auto, Autoneum Holding AG, KWD Automotive AG & Co. KG, Badve Group, PANSE Group of Companies, Plastic Omnium Co., AKKA Technologies, etc. Body in white is a competitive market and in order to maintain their position, companies are adopting both organic and inorganic strategies like collaborations, new product launches, contracts, etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global body in white market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global body in white market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast global body in white market based on construction, manufacturing method, material, vehicle type, and region.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global body in white market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global body in white market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global body in white market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global body in white market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global body in white market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global body in white market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers of body in white across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers of bodies in white which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers of bodies in white, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global body in white market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Automotive manufacturers, suppliers, distributor and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to body in white

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers of bodies in white used in body in white techniques, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global body in white market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Construction:

o Monocoque

o Frame Mounted

• Market, By Manufacturing Method:

o Cold Stamping

o Hot Stamping

o Roll Forming

o Hydro Forming

• Market, By Material:

o Steel

o Aluminium

o Magnesium

o CFRP

o Composites

o Others

• Market, By Vehicle type

o Electric Vehicles

o Passenger Vehicles

o Light Commercial Vehicles

o Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Singapore

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global body in white market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916932/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001