AURORA, Ontario, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)

SECOND QUARTER 2020 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
FRIDAY – AUGUST 7, 2020
8:00 AM ET
   
DIAL IN NUMBERS
North America Toll Free: 1-800-621-6136
International Toll: 1-303-223-4363
Webcast: www.magna.com 
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
   
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until August 14, 2020
North America Toll Free: 1-800-558-5253
International Toll: 1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.: 21965365

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com    905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com    905-726-7108