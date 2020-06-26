New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Glazing Market By Product, By Application, By Vehicle Type, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916931/?utm_source=GNW



Global automotive glazing market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period as the automobile sector is on the rise and there is a growing demand for customized and light-weight vehicles.Additionally, increasing demand for complex glazing design and rear quarter glass-equipped premium vehicles is also a major driving factor behind the growth of this market.



Moreover, strict carbon emission rules & regulations due to environmental concerns has led manufacturers to produce fuel-efficient vehicles.Automotive glazing is used to reduce weight and improve the efficiency of vehicles.



Most commonly used material for automotive glazing is glass. However, now plastics and more specifically polycarbonates are also being applied instead of glass for automotive glazing.



The global automotive glazing market is segmented based on product, application, vehicle type and region.Based on application the market is segmented into front windshield, sidelite, rear windshield and sunroof.



In 2019, front windshield segment held significant share in global automotive glazing market owing to rising demand for smart glass technology embedded on windshields. Also, rising demand for better aesthetics by consumers and change in styling trends in passenger cars is projected to fuel the market in the coming years.



Regionally, the automotive glazing market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these regions, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a growing market for automotive glazing sector owing to high automotive production activities in the region.



Countries like India, China and Japan are serving as key markets with high automobile manufacturing, low operating costs, low labor charges and low transportation charges.



Major players operating in the global automotive glazing market include Pilkington Group Ltd, Covestro AG,Webasto SE, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., Saint Gobain S.A., Chimei Corporation, Nippon Sheet Glass Company Limited, Teijin Limited, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), AGC Glass, Corning Inc., The Guardian Company and others. The market players are involved in in production capacity expansion to meet the growing consumer demand and strengthen their position in the global market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of glass and polycarbonate manufacturers which are used in automotive glazing technique across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include automotive glazing equipment’s manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the automotive glazing manufacturers, companies, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global automotive glazing market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



