Global respiratory disease testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR during the forecast period.The global respiratory disease testing market is driven by the rising population having respiratory disorders.



Moreover, governments across the globe are investing more on healthcare infrastructure, which is anticipated to positively impact the growth of market during the forecast period. Also, increase in research and developmental activities is further expected to bolster the growth of market over the next few years.

The global respiratory disease testing market is segmented based on product and service, test type, disease, purpose, end user, company, and region.Based on product and service, the market can be categorized into instruments & devices, assays & reagents, services & software.



Out of which, the instruments & devices segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share during the forecast period and is expected to maintain its leading position the market during the forecast period as well.This can be ascribed to the constant need of diagnostic instruments and devices in laboratories, point-of-care, and home care.



Also, the services and software segment are forecast to register high growth over the coming years on account of rapid technological innovations.In terms of test type, the market is fragmented into mechanical tests, OSA diagnostic tests, other test types, imaging tests, traditional diagnostic tests and molecular diagnostic tests.



Among them, traditional diagnostic tests segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the next five years which can be primarily attributed to the quick turnaround time of these tests.

Major players operating in the global respiratory disease testing market include Philips Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Biomérieux, Alere Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cosmed, Seegene Inc, Sdi Diagnostics, Bosch Healthcare Solutions, ADI Instruments, Qiagen, Siemens Healthcare, Co-Diagnostics, Inc., and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements, and new developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global respiratory disease testing market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global respiratory disease testing market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast global respiratory disease testing market based on product and service, test type, disease, purpose, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global respiratory disease testing market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global respiratory disease testing market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global respiratory disease testing market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global respiratory disease testing market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global respiratory disease testing market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global respiratory disease testing market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of hospitals/clinics across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the hospitals/clinics which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the hospitals/clinics and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global respiratory disease testing market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Respiratory disease testing hospitals/clinics, laboratories and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to respiratory disease testing

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as hospitals/clinics, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global respiratory disease testing market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Respiratory Disease Testing Market, By Product and Service:

o Instruments & Devices

o Assays & Reagents

o Services & Software

• Global Respiratory Disease Testing Market, By Test Type:

o Mechanical Tests

o OSA Diagnostic Tests

o Other Test Types

o Imaging Tests

o Traditional Diagnostic Tests

o Molecular Diagnostic Tests

• Global Respiratory Disease Testing Market, By Disease:

o Tuberculosis

o Asthma

o Lung Cancer

o Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

o Other Respiratory Diseases

• Global Respiratory Disease Testing Market, By Purpose:

o Minute Ventilation

o Peak Inspiratory flow (PIF)

o Inspiratory Vital Capacity (IVC)

o Peak Expiratory Flow (PEF)

o Forced Vital Capacity (FVC)

o Forced Expiratory Volume (FEV1)

o Others

• Global Respiratory Disease Testing Market, By End User:

o Hospital/Clinical Laboratories

o Reference Laboratories

o Physician Offices

o Others

• Global Respiratory Disease Testing Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Kuwait

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global respiratory disease testing market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





