Combined General Meeting
of 26 June 2020
All resolutions submitted to the vote adopted
Paris, 26 June 2020: MRM (Euronext code ISIN FR0000060196), a mixed real estate investment company specialising in retail and office property, held its Annual General Meeting behind closed doors at its registered office, under the chairmanship of François de Varenne, Chairman of the Board of Directors.
The Bureau also comprised two scrutineers appointed by the Chief Executive Officer, acting under the delegation of the Board of Directors: Valérie Ohannessian and Gilles Castiel, both directors and shareholders of MRM. Marine Pattin, Chief Financial Officer, was appointed Secretary of the Bureau.
The Bureau noted, on the basis of postal votes and proxy votes received, that participating shareholders represented 60.7% of shares making up the share capital and bearing voting rights, and that the meeting was therefore considered valid.
Within the framework of the meeting, a presentation has been made available today on the MRM website.
The company did not receive any written questions prior to the meeting.
The Combined General Meeting approved all of the resolutions on the agenda, in particular:
Detailed results of the votes on resolutions are available on the Company’s website: www.mrminvest.com.
Calendar
Revenues for the second quarter and 2020 annual results are due on 29 July 2020 before market opening.
About MRM
MRM is a listed real estate investment company that owns and manages a portfolio of retail properties across several regions of France. Its majority shareholder is SCOR SE, which owns 59.9% of share capital. MRM is listed in Compartment C of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000060196 - Bloomberg code: MRM:FP – Reuters code: MRM.PA). MRM opted for SIIC status on 1 January 2008.
For more information:
|MRM
5, avenue Kléber
75795 Paris Cedex 16
France
T +33 (0)1 58 44 70 00
relation_finances@mrminvest.com
|Isabelle Laurent, OPRG Financial
T +33 (0)1 53 32 61 51
M +33 (0)6 42 37 54 17
isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr
Website: www.mrminvest.com
Attachment
MRM
Paris Cedex 16, FRANCE
MRM LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: