Global microbiology analyzers market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The global microbiology analyzers market is driven by the increasing incidences of infectious diseases and epidemic outbreaks.



Recently, the sudden outbreak of pandemic novel coronavirus disease is expected to positively impact the market growth.Additionally, increasing pressure to deliver faster results of the diagnostic tests is further expected to fuel the growth of market.



Furthermore, increasing investments and new product launches by the key vendors operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of market through 2025.



The global microbiology analyzers market is segmented based on type, product, specimen, type, disease area, application, end users, company and region.Based on specimen type, the market can be categorized into urine, sterile fluids, throat swabs, sputum, stool, saliva and others.



The urine specimen type segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, renal disorders, among others.The throat swab segment is expected to witness significant growth on account of the sudden outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 disease and other respiratory diseases.



The sputum segment is also expected to hold significant market share owing to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and growing need for cytological investigation of respiratory problems.



Regionally, the global microbiology analyzers market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these, North America is expected to dominate the overall microbiology analyzers market owing to the technological advancements in the region and increasing demand for automation in the region.



Additionally, emergence and increase in the number of mutating microorganisms causing different infectious diseases is further expected to propel the market growth. Furthermore, growing need for speedy microbiological testing is anticipated to positively impact the market growth.



Major players operating in the global microbiology analyzers market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMérieux Inc., QIAGEN N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Cardinal Health, Inc., Novartis Diagnostics, Wallac (LKB Instruments), Cepheid Inc., Hologic (Gen-Probe), Lonza Group AG, Diamedix Diagnostica, Enzo Biochem, Inc., Tosoh Bioscience and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



• Global Microbiology Analyzers Market, By Type:

o Automated Analyzers

o Clinical Analyzers

o Molecular Analyzers

o Fully Automated Analyzers

• Global Microbiology Analyzers Market, By Product:

o Molecular Diagnostic Instruments

o Microscopes

o Mass Spectrometers

o Others

• Global Microbiology Analyzers Market, By Specimen Type:

o Urine

o Sterile Fluids

o Throat Swabs

o Sputum

o Stool

o Saliva

o Others

• Global Microbiology Analyzers Market, By Disease Area:

o Respiratory

o Bloodstream Infections

o UTI

o STD

o GIT Diseases

o Others

• Global Microbiology Analyzers Market, By Application:

o Microbial Infection

o Antibiotic Susceptibility

o Urine Screening

o Blood Cultures

o Resistance Mechanism Detection

o Others

• Global Microbiology Analyzers Market, By End Users:

o Hospitals

o Blood Banks

o Academic & Research Institutes

o Others

• Global Microbiology Analyzers Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Kuwait

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



