ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Approval of all resolutions

SOLUTIONS 30 SE annual and extraordinary general meetings were held today. Considering the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on travels and gatherings, these general meetings were held without a physical presence, as permitted by Luxembourg law.

155 shareholders were represented, holding a total of 65,505,714 shares, i.e. 61.15% of the share capital and voting rights.

All the resolutions were duly passed and the detailed vote results are available on SOLUTIONS 30 SE web site .

The 2019 financial statements were approved, as well as the remuneration report on the compensation awarded to the members of the Supervisory Board and Management Board for the 2019 financial year, the remuneration policy applicable to the members of the Supervisory Board and Management Board and the long-term incentive plan, three items which were submitted to an advisory vote of the shareholders for the first time.

The extraordinary general meeting held before notary public has approved the company’s articles of association, which were revamped in order to introduce the necessary provisions to proceed with the transfer of SOLUTIONS 30 SE shares from Euronext Growth to the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

