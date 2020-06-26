New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Imaging Monitor Market By Device, By Panel Size, By Type, By Display Color, By Purpose, By Technology, By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916907/?utm_source=GNW

9-inch Panels, 23.0–26.9-inch Panels, 27.0–41.9-inch Panels, Above-42-inch Panels), By Type (Diagnostic Monitors, Surgical Monitors, Clinical Monitors, Others), By Display Color (Monochrome v/s Colored), By Purpose (Doppler, Encoding, Enhanced 3D Reconstruction Contrast Enhancement, Others), By Technology (LED-Backlit LCD, OLED, CCFL-Backlit LCD), By Application (Digital Pathology, Multi-modality, Surgical, Radiology, Mammography, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025



Global medical imaging monitor market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The global medical imaging monitor market is driven by the rising prevalence of diseases which has increased the demand for healthcare services.



This has increased the demand for carrying out various diagnostic procedures such as MRI, sonography, X-ray, among others before providing any treatment to the patients, thereby positively impacting the market growth. Besides, increasing adoption of technologies and continuous advancements in the available technologies is further anticipated to spur the growth of market over next few years.



The global medical imaging monitor market is segmented based on device, panel size, type, display color, purpose, technology, application, company and region.Based on application, the market can be fragmented into digital pathology, multi-modality, surgical, radiology, mammography and others.



The surgical segment is expected to dominate the market through 2025 owing to the extensive usage of medical imaging monitors for carrying out different surgical procedures with its critical impact on the quality of procedures.



Regionally, the global medical imaging monitor market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global medical imaging monitor market owing to the increasing healthcare funding by the government and various public-private players especially in countries like China and India for development of advanced healthcare facilities and improvement of the existing ones.



Major players operating in the global medical imaging monitor market include Siemens AG, Steris Plc, Sony Corporation, Novanta Inc., Barco NV, Eizo Corporation, LG Display Co. Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Jusha Medical, Jvckenwood Corporation, FSN Medical, Quest International, Double Black Imaging Corporation, Shenzhen Beacon Display Co., Ltd., COJE Co, Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., BenQ Medical Technology, Hewlett-Packard Company, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd. (Advantech) and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global medical imaging monitor market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global medical imaging monitor market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast global medical imaging monitor market based on device, panel size, type, display color, purpose, technology, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global medical imaging monitor market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global medical imaging monitor market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global medical imaging monitor market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global medical imaging monitor market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global medical imaging monitor market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global medical imaging monitor market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Medical imaging monitor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to medical imaging monitor

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global medical imaging monitor market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Medical Imaging Monitor Market, By Device:

o Mobile

o Desktop

o All-in-one

• Global Medical Imaging Monitor Market, By Panel Size:

o Under-22.9-inch Panels

o 23.0–26.9-inch Panels

o 27.0–41.9-inch Panels

o Above-42-inch Panels

• Global Medical Imaging Monitor Market, By Type:

o Diagnostic Monitors

o Surgical Monitors

o Clinical Monitors

o Others

• Global Medical Imaging Monitor Market, By Display Color:

o Monochrome

o Colored

• Global Medical Imaging Monitor Market, By Purpose:

o Doppler

o Encoding

o Enhanced 3D Reconstruction Contrast Enhancement

o Others

• Global Medical Imaging Monitor Market, By Technology:

o LED-Backlit LCD

o OLED

o CCFL-Backlit LCD

• Global Medical Imaging Monitor Market, By Application:

o Digital Pathology

o Multi-modality

o Surgical

o Radiology

o Mammography

o Others

• Global Medical Imaging Monitor Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Kuwait

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global medical imaging monitor market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





