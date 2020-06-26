New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Betavoltaic Cell Market By Isotopes Type, By Shape, By End User Industry, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916923/?utm_source=GNW



Global betavoltaic cell market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.The global betavoltaic cell market is driven by the increasing investments by various governments across the globe on R&D activities.



Additionally, ongoing technological advancements and developments in the product are further expected to propel the growth of market over the next few years. Furthermore, associated advantages such as compact and small size are further expected to spur the growth of market.



The global betavoltaic cell market is segmented based on isotype type, shape, end user industry, company and region.Based on end user industry, the market can be fragmented into aerospace, electronics & communication, healthcare, defense, others.



The healthcare segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. This can be ascribed to the extensive use of betavoltaic cells in pacemaker batteries as a replacement to lithium ion battery.



Regionally, the betavoltaic cell market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is expected to dominate the market during forecast period in the overall betavoltaic cell market owing to the early adoption and advancements in technologies in the region.



Major players operating in the global betavoltaic cell market include City Labs Inc, BetaBatt, Inc, Qynergy Corp, NUST MISIS, Widetronix and others.The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market.



Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global betavoltaic cell market.

• To classify and forecast global betavoltaic cell market based on isotype type, shape, end user industry, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global betavoltaic cell market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global betavoltaic cell market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global betavoltaic cell market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global betavoltaic cell market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Betavoltaic cell manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to betavoltaic cell

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global betavoltaic cell market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Isotype Type:

o Tritium

o Strontium

o Krypton

o Nickel

o Others

• Market, By Shape:

o Rectangular

o Cylindrical

• Market, By End User Industry:

o Aerospace

o Electronics & Communication

o Healthcare

o Defense

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global betavoltaic cell market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916923/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001