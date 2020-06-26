New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Infectious Disease Testing Market By Product & Service, By Technology, By Disease, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916905/?utm_source=GNW



Global infectious disease testing market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.The global infectious disease testing market is driven by rising populace having infectious diseases across the globe.



Moreover, investments in healthcare infrastructure by governments across the globe is expected to fuel the growth of market during the forecast period. Also, increase in research and developmental activities in the healthcare sector is further expected to bolster the growth of market over the next few years.

The global infectious disease testing market is segmented based on product and service, technology, disease, end user, company, and region.Based on product and service, the market can be categorized into assays, kits, & reagents; instruments; services & software.



Out of which, the assays, kits, & reagents segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share during the forecast period and is expected to maintain its leading position the market during the forecast period as well.This can be ascribed to ease of accessibility coupled with rising number of IDD tests that are being conducted.



In addition to this, the volume of IDD tests is growing primarily because of increasing geriatric population along with rising incidence of infectious diseases.Moreover, ongoing development of newer, faster, and more reliable products is further anticipated to boost the growth of segment over the coming years.



Along with that, the reagents are available in variety, which is further aiding the market growth.

Major players operating in the global infectious disease testing market include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Diasorin, Luminex, Meridian Bioscience, Quidel, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Johnson and Johnson, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Cepheid, and others.



The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements, and new developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global infectious disease testing market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global infectious disease testing market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast global infectious disease testing market based on product and service, technology, disease, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global infectious disease testing market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global infectious disease testing market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global infectious disease testing market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global infectious disease testing market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global infectious disease testing market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global infectious disease testing market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of hospitals/clinics across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the hospitals/clinics which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the hospitals/clinics and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global infectious disease testing market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Infectious disease testing hospitals/clinics, laboratories and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to infectious disease testing

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as hospitals/clinics, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global infectious disease testing market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Infectious Disease Testing Market, By Product and Service:

o Assays, Kits, & Reagents

o Instruments

o Services & Software

• Global Infectious Disease Testing Market, By Technology:

o Immunodiagnostics

o Clinical Microbiology

o Polymerase Chain Reaction

o Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology

o DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing

o DNA Microarray

o Other Technologies

• Global Infectious Disease Testing Market, By Disease:

o Hepatitis

o HIV

o HAIS

o HPV

o TB

o Influenza

o Glandular fever

o Coronavirus

o Others

• Global Infectious Disease Testing Market, By End User:

o Hospital/Clinical Laboratories

o Reference Laboratories

o Physician Offices

o Academic/Research Institutes

o Other

• Global Infectious Disease Testing Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

- Netherland

- Russia

- Turkey

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

- Singapore

- Indonesia

- Malaysia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Egypt

- Nigeria

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global infectious disease testing market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





