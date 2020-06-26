New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Creatinine Assay Market By Disease, By Method,By Kit, By Sample, By End-User, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916904/?utm_source=GNW



Creatinine is a kind of waste product produced by the muscles.It is produced as a result of muscle metabolism and is eliminated through the urine.



Sometimes, creatinine is produced due to excessive consumption of meat, especially red meat. A creatinine assay indicates the level of creatinine present in the body and the status of the kidney health.



Generally, the level of creatinine varies from 0.5 to 1.2 milligrams (mg) per deciliter (dL). The level of creatinine varies in male and female and is generally high in males. The normal range of creatinine in the blood are approximately 0.6 to 1.2 milligrams (mg) per deciliter (dL) in adult males and 0.5 to 1.1 milligrams per deciliter in adult females. Beyond this range, any value is indictive of poor glomerular filtration rate and kidney impairment.



Global creatinine assay market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The global creatinine assay market is driven by the technological advancements and innovations in the field of kidney function testing on account of the growing number of patients suffering from chronic kidney disease or other renal impairments.



Additionally, growing awareness among the population pertaining to adoption of preventive healthcare is further expected to propel the market during forecast years. Furthermore, supportive government initiatives & policies for promoting renal health awareness is anticipated to foster the growth over 2025.



The global creatinine assay market can be segmented based on disease, method, kit, sample, end user, company and region.Based on disease, the market can be categorized into type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, kidney disease and others.



The kidney disease segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.This can be accredited to the increasing prevalence of renal diseases.



Additionally, creatinine assay is majorly and more frequently done in kidney disease as compared to diabetes wherein creatinine assay is generally done once or twice a year depending upon the condition. While, in case of any renal disease, the creatinine assay is done on a regular basis.



Regionally, the creatinine assay market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the market during forecast period.



This can be attributed to the presence of a large geriatric population base in the country. Additionally, the presence of key players in the region is further expected to propel the market through 2025.



Major players operating in the global creatinine assay market include BioVision, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, Bioassay Systems, Cell Biolabs, Fujifilm, Quidel Corporation, Enzo Life Sciences, Tulip Diagnostics, Genway Biotech, Crystal Chem, Randox Laboratories, Nova Biomedical, Cayman Chemical, Pfizer, DiaSys Diagnostic Systems, Abbexa, MedTest DX, Roche, Abcam and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global creatinine assay market.

• To classify and forecast global creatinine assay market based on disease, method, kit, sample, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global creatinine assay market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global creatinine assay market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global creatinine assay market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global creatinine assay market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Creatinine assay kits manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to creatinine assay

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global creatinine assay market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Disease:

o Type 1 Diabetes

o Type 2 Diabetes

o Kidney disease

o Others

• Market, By Method:

o O’Leary modified Jaffe assay

o Jaffe

o Enzymatic

• Market, By Kit:

o Creatinine-pap test kits

o ELISA test kits

o Jaffe’s kinetic test kits

o Creatinine Colorimetric/Fluorometric Assay Kit

• Market, By Sample:

o Serum

o Urine

o Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF)

o Others

• Market, By End User:

o Hospitals and clinics

o Diagnostic laboratories

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Singapore

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global creatinine assay market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





