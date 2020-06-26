Doral, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to financial convenience, every citizen must have equal opportunities. Unfortunately, that is not always the case. Citizens with comparatively low-income levels often find it difficult to secure loans and financial help from the traditional banking system. On the other hand, those looking to invest their money also do not find a suitable platform that offers a lucrative return on investment. In this context, DriverLoan USA has leveraged the multi-billion dollar industry of cash advances for self-employed drivers and created a win-win situation for people looking to make profitable investments as well for those looking for cash advances.



DriverLoan USA Provides Accessible Cash Advances

DriverLoan USA is a financial company that offers fast and convenient cash advance solutions to millions of ride-share drivers across the USA from Uber, Lyft, etc. and also from delivery-oriented companies like Amazon Flex, UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub, Instacart, Delivery Dudes. These cash advances/loans help drivers across the country explore new opportunities and also meet their regular financial requirements.



The company provides cash advances to drivers through a hassle-free and simple procedure. Once the driver applies for the cash advance, DriverLoan USA verifies the application. If approved, the funds are transferred to the applicant’s account instantly. However, to secure its funds, the company ensures that the applicant meets the following prerequisites: a US citizen/permanent resident more than 18 years old, has a verifiable income source, and has an active checking account.



It is fair to say that Driverloan USA enables drivers in need of cash advance to receive instant funding while circumventing the tedious process of bank loan applications.



DriverLoan Investors Club

Apart from being an online non-bank cash advance provider and a monetary source for ride-sharing drivers across the nation, Driverloan USA has also launched a great investment platform. It has created an effective balance between being a savings system and an investment product. While the company offers investors the flexibility of making convenient investments, it also provides a stable and guaranteed ROI.



Investments in DriverLoan Investors Club start at as low as $50 and provide the opportunity to deposit more. Unlike the traditional banking system, in which interest rates are pegged to annual inflation and dependent on the economy, DriverLoan Investors Club offers a fixed 15% annual percentage yield.



DriverLoan Investors Club: Investment Security

The platform utilizes the money deposited by investors in a thriving ride-sharing market where millions of drivers are looking for cash-advances. The company receives thousands of cash advance applications every day, each of which is passed through a state-of-the-art loan processing model that determines the applicant’s capability to return the money.

Once approved, the applicants receive their fund instantly and start returning that through automatic fixed payments along with interest, which the company then distributes to its investors. The high volume of daily cash-advance applications and the company’s robust financial infrastructure makes DriverLoan Investor Club a secure, smart, and safe investment vehicle.



Moreover, the platform does not charge any additional fee for maintaining the investors’ portfolio. It is completely free to use for anyone with a verified investment profile approved by Driverloan USA. Investors also have the option to cash out their investment at any point in time during the course of their initially chosen investment term.



Summing Up

The relevance of the DriverLoan Investors Club is directly proportional to the growth of the ride-sharing industry. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.87% to 210 billion USD by 2025. Even amid the economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is projected to grow at a rate of 55.6%, which is slightly lower than pre-COVID estimations. However, it is fair to say that this industry is on an upward trend and has been somewhat reluctant to the economic consequences of COVID-19. In this context, the growth of this sector will create employment opportunities for many job-seekers, who are then likely to apply for cash advances at some point in time on DriverLoan USA, thus creating a profitable opportunity for investors on the platform.



Over the last three years of operation, Driverloan USA has processed more than $30 million worth of cash advances. As the pandemic has caused immense financial stress for ride-share drivers, a surge in cash advance applications will not be surprising. This presents a great opportunity for people looking to invest money and earn a fixed return, rather than stocking their dollars in the banks at low-interest rates.



Disclaimer: Financial Investments are subject to risk. Please do due diligence before investing your money on any platform.



Media Details Platform name: DriverLoan Investors Club Company name: DriverLoan USA Company phone number: 844-420-0308 Product website: https://www.driverloaninvestorsclub.com/ Company website: https://www.driverloanusa.com/