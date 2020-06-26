New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market By Infection Type, By Vaccine Type, By Product Type, By Route of Administration, By Patient Type, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916903/?utm_source=GNW



Coronaviruses are a group of viruses belonging to the coronaviridae family that can affect both mammals and birds. The common symptoms include mild illness such as common cold, respiratory tract infections, while the lethal symptoms comprise of SARS, MERS, SARS-COV-2, among others.



The ongoing pandemic novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is caused due to SARS-COV-2 and generally spreads from animals to humans and then from humans to humans.The disease usually spreads from the saliva droplets of the infected person or the nose discharges of the infected person when they cough or sneeze.



The first case of the disease was reported in December 2019 in Wuhan, China and since then, it has spread to various parts of the world infecting millions. As of 13th April 2020, coronavirus has affected around 210 countries & territories with the total number of coronavirus cases reaching 1,854,043 out of which 427,879 have recovered and around 114,291 people have succumbed to the disease.



Global coronavirus vaccine market is expected to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period.The global coronavirus vaccine market is driven by the increasing prevalence of this disease across different parts of the globe.



This has increased the need to protect the world from the virus, thereby expected to positively impact the market growth.Furthermore, increasing R&D activities by various pharmaceutical & biotechnology players for the development of potential vaccines is anticipated to foster the market growth.



According to WHO, there are 70 coronavirus vaccines under development by different companies and organizations.Out of these, three vaccines are already being tested in human trials.



The vaccine developed by the Hong Kong based biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc. and the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology is leading the race and is currently in the second phase of clinical trials. On the other hand, other vaccines developed by the US-based companies Moderna Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., have also started their human trials.



The global coronavirus vaccine market is segmented based on infection type, vaccine type, product type, route of administration, patient type, end user, company and region.Based on infection type, the market can be categorized into HCoV-229E, HCoV-OC43, SARS-CoV, New Haven CoV, HKU1-CoV, MERS-CoV, SARS-CoV-2 and others.



The SARS-CoV-2 segment is expected to dominate the market since this infection or virus is the cause of the pandemic COVID-19 disease.



Regionally, the global coronavirus vaccine market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period in the overall coronavirus vaccine market since China was the epicenter for the novel coronavirus disease and various Chinese companies & research institutes have already started working on various treatment options and vaccines to fight the disease.



Additionally, other countries in the region such as India, Singapore, South Korea are also aggressively involved in developing vaccines and other treatments to curb the disease.



Major players operating in the global coronavirus vaccine market include Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Moderna, Inc., Novavax, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Sanofi, Protein Potential, LLC, AlphaVax, Inc., Synairgen PLC, NanoViricides, Inc., GeneCure, LLC, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Zydus Cadila, Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech, CanSino Biological Inc, FluGen, I-Mab Biopharma, Medicago, Airway Therapeutics and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global coronavirus vaccine market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global coronavirus vaccine market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast global coronavirus vaccine market based on infection type, vaccine type, product type, route of administration, patient type, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global coronavirus vaccine market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global coronavirus vaccine market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global coronavirus vaccine market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global coronavirus vaccine market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global coronavirus vaccine market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global coronavirus vaccine market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global coronavirus vaccine market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Coronavirus vaccine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to coronavirus vaccine

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global coronavirus vaccine market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Infection Type:

o HCoV-229E

o HCoV-OC43

o SARS-CoV

o New Haven CoV

o HKU1-CoV

o MERS-CoV

o SARS-CoV-2

o Others

• Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Vaccine Type:

o Inactivated Coronavirus Vaccine

o Live Attenuated Coronavirus Vaccine

o S-Protein Based Coronavirus Vaccine

• Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Product Type:

o Monovalent Vaccine

o Multivariant Vaccine

• Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Route of Administration:

o Oral

o Intramuscular

o Subcutaneous

• Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Patient Type:

o Pediatric

o Adult

• Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By End User:

o Hospitals

o Clinics

o Research Institutes

o Others

• Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

- Hong Kong

- Thailand

- Singapore

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Kuwait

- Iran

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global coronavirus vaccine market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





