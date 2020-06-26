Since the onset of COVID-19, the Food Bank has doubled food distribution via the Mobile Pantry as well as to local members of the NTFB Feeding Network. Support from the Texas National Guard has enabled the Food Bank to provide additional food and resources for those in need.

Photo courtesy of Brad Oldham. The North Texas Food Bank's Perot Family Campus in Plano is centrally located within the Food Bank's 13-county service area. Thanks to tremendous community support and the tenacity of staff and partners, NTFB has met their meal distribution goal of 92 million meals.

DALLAS, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced this week that thanks to the support of a caring community, the organization has surpassed the meal distribution goal of 92 million meals, a goal originally slated for completion in 2025. In 2015, the North Texas Food Bank set the goal to meet the meal gap for those most in need in our community. At the time, NTFB was providing access to about 62 million meals annually and the increased goal meant the Food Bank would be increasing food distribution output by 50 percent.

A larger, centrally located facility, feeding network investments and new mobile distribution methods were part of NTFB’s strategic plan supporting the meal goal. These investments, funded by NTFB’s most recent capital campaign, have proven to be critical in its response to the increased food needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Food Bank team has more than doubled their food distribution efforts utilizing the expanded capacity of the facility and rapidly scaling mobile distributions while also increasing food to its feeding network partners that operate pantries and other feeding programs.

“The Food Bank is so thankful for the trust and faith of our supporters,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “As the Food Bank team and our dedicated partners have worked tirelessly to try to feed as many people as possible, it is so rewarding to achieve this accomplishment 5 years ahead of schedule at a time when needs are greater than ever. This feat is a testament to the power of collaboration with a shared dedication to providing the most basic of needs to our neighbors.” As the needs for food have been unprecedented, so has the support. Food and financial contributions, including government support, has enabled the Food Bank to maintain its food supply. The Food Bank has relied on a boxed distribution model to maintain social distancing protocol during distributions. The Texas Military National Guard has been instrumental in our ability to safely operate and distribute the increased volume of food needed in our communities the past few months.

“When the Food Bank set this goal back in 2015, we had no idea that we would be facing a pandemic in 2020,” said Anurag Jain, Board Chair for the North Texas Food Bank. “But the Food Bank exists to help those in need, and they changed their distribution model to ensure we could feed as many people as possible. Thanks to this tenacity and hard work from staff, we are able to celebrate this significant milestone, proving that the model that was funded works. I am so proud of what this team has accomplished in the face of adversity.”

With fiscal year 2021 just a few days away, the Food Bank will work to distribute at least 92 million meals next year with additional meals to support the prolonged impacts of COVID-19. It is projected that the impact of COVID-19 will increase those needing food assistance by 37% in NTFB’s service area with needs remaining at heightened levels for at least 18 to 24 months. The North Texas Food Bank and its feeding network remains committed to serving all in our community who need access to healthy food.

In order to meet the continued need, the Food Bank team is accepting donations of funds at ntfb.org/donate. Each $1 donated provides access to 3 nutritious meals.

For additional information about the North Texas Food Bank, please visit NTFB.org

About the North Texas Food Bank The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization operating a state-of-the-art volunteer and distribution center in Plano, the Perot Family Campus. Last year, the Food Bank worked hard in partnership with member agencies from our Feeding Network to provide access to almost 77 million nutritious meals across a diverse 13-county service area — this means more than 200,000 meals per day for hungry children, seniors, and families. But the need for hunger relief in North Texas is complex and in order to meet the need, the NTFB is working to increase our food distribution efforts. Our goal is to provide access to 92 million nutritious meals annually by 2025. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, a national hunger-relief organization

