Global blood warmer devices market is expected to significant growth during the forecast period.The global blood warmer devices market is driven by rising incidence of hypothermia across the globe.



Moreover, governments across the globe are investing more on healthcare infrastructure, which positively impacting the growth of market during the forecast period. Also, upsurge in number of surgical procedures, is further expected to bolster the growth of market over the next few years.

The global blood warmer devices market is segmented based on product, patient type, application, end user, company, and region.Based on end user, the market can be categorized into hospital, blood bank, home care settings, transfusion center, tissue bank and others.



Out of these, the hospital segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is expected to hold its leading position in the market during the forecast period as well.This can be ascribed to significant number of blood transfusions being conducted globally.



In addition to this, growing need of blood in surgical treatments across hospitals is further anticipated to spur the growth of segment during the next five years.In terms of product, the market is fragmented into intravenous warming system, surface warming system and blood warming accessories.



Out of these, the surface warming system segment is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the next five years on account of its increased adoption in the developed economies.

Major players operating in the global blood warmer devices market include Smiths Medical Inc., 3M, EMIT CORPORATION, GE Healthcare, Stryker, Barkey GmbH & Co. KG, Geratherm Medical AG, Stihler Electronic GmbH, Belmont Instrument, LLC, Biegler GmbH, Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Braile Biomédica, ACE MEDICAL, VYAIRE MEDICAL INC, Baxter, Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, 37Company, Combat Medical, Ecolab, and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements, and new developments.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the hospitals/clinics which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global blood warmer devices market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



• Global Blood Warmer Devices Market, By Product:

o Intravenous Warming System

o Surface Warming System

o Blood Warming Accessories

• Global Blood Warmer Devices Market, By Patient Type:

o Paediatric & Neonates

o Adults

• Global Blood Warmer Devices Market, By Application:

o Preoperative Care

o Home Care

o Acute Care

o Newborn Care

o Others

• Global Blood Warmer Devices Market, By End User:

o Hospital

o Blood Bank

o Home Care Settings

o Transfusion Center

o Tissue Bank

o Others

• Global Blood Warmer Devices Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Kuwait

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



