SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GESPEG RESOURCES LTD. (TSX-V:GCR) (the “Company” or “Gespeg”) , announces the rectification of the purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), to acquire a 100% undivided interest of 8 claims and not 9 claims as previously announced on June 23, 2020 in the Chibougamau Region. The terms of the Agreement will remain the same by paying the Vendor 200,000 shares.



The Davidson Project is now comprised of 41 claims situated south of the past producing Icon Mine, which historically produced 1,616,567 tonnes of 3.07% copper. The property is adjacent to Route 167 north east of Chibougamau and has several known copper showings.

About Gespeg Resources Inc.: Gespeg is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energy metals in the underexplored Gaspe and Chibougamau regions of Québec. With a dedicated management team, the Company’s goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

Bernard-Olivier Martel, P. Geo, the Company's Director of Exploration, is a qualified person (as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

