Dallas, TX, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering 50% off their fan-favorite Original Barbecue Sauce for everyday pit masters to enjoy at home this Fourth of July.

From Monday, June 29 through Sunday, July 5, barbecue fans can visit athome.dickeys.com to save on Dickey’s authentic, Texas-style barbecue sauce which comes in individual bottles or packs of 12.

“As my father-in-law says, it took three years, two fist fights and one small kitchen fire before we perfected the signature tomato-based barbecue sauce we serve today,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants Inc. “We believe the best memories are made around the dinner table and we hope our guests ring in the fourth of July with great barbecue surrounded by the ones they love.”

For a limited time, Dickey’s is also offering 50% off their Poultry Rub and Foo Foo Seasoning and barbecue lovers can find an array of rubs, hardwood pellets, Texas-style barbecue beans and more to order for all of their summer cookout needs.

Visit athome.dickeys.com to find Dickey’s recipes, deals and product information.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

