New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market, By Product, By Storage, By Temperature, By Capacity, By End-user, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916900/?utm_source=GNW



The global market for biomedical refrigerators and freezers is projected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period.Biomedical refrigerators and freezers have the capabilities to store the biological samples like blood and urine at the desired low temperatures for diagnosis and testing purposes.



Rise in number of blood banks all over the world calls for biomedical refrigerators and freezers to provide high quality samples to the patients.Additionally, biomedical refrigerators and freezers are environmentally friendly as they release less GHG in the atmosphere, which is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market until 2025.



However, the high installation cost is a major restraining factor of this market.



The global biomedical refrigerators and freezers market is segmented on the basis of product, storage, temperature, capacity, end-user, company and region. The product segment is segmented into pass-through, explosion safe, flammable storage, combo/dual temperature, ultra-low freezers, plasma freezers and others, out of which plasma freezers are likely to hold the largest market share as plasmapheresis is the most frequently used technique amongst all the techniques as of 2019.



The global biomedical refrigerators and freezers market is widespread, expanding itself to regions Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa.As of 2019, North America held the largest market share by virtue of the increasing cases due to the progress of biobanks and genome engineering.



In North America, United States is the largest contributor to the market share of biomedical refrigerators and freezers.



Major players in the global biomedical refrigerators and freezers market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Terumo, Aegis Scientific, Aprctiko, Binder, BioMedical Solutions, Bionics Scientific Technologies, Desmon Scientific, Eppendorf, Froilabo, Panasonic Healthcare Co., B Medical Systems, Follett, Haier Biomedical, Helmer Scientific, Liebherr, Migali Scientific, Powers Scientific, Kirsch, Coldway, etc. The inter-company competition keeps on increasing parallelly with the market which in turn leads to innovations in technology, thus increasing customer satisfaction on a global level.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global biomedical refrigerators and freezers market.

• To classify and forecast global biomedical refrigerators and freezers market based on product, storage, temperature, capacity, end-user, company and region.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global biomedical refrigerators and freezers market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global biomedical refrigerators and freezers market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global biomedical refrigerators and freezers market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global biomedical refrigerators and freezers market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global biomedical refrigerators and freezers market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers and laboratories

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to biomedical refrigerators and freezers

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global Biomedical refrigerators and freezers market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product:

o Pass-Through

o Explosion Safe

o Flammable storage

o Combo/Dual Temperature

o Ultra Low freezers

o Plasma freezers

o Others

• Market, By Storage:

o Blood

o Vaccines

o Plasma

o DNA

o Flammable chemicals

o Others

• Market, By Temperature:

o RNA & DNA (-70°C to -80°C)

o Vaccines (-30°C to -40 °C)

• Market, By Capacity:

o 138L

o 169L

o 221L

o 230L

o 426L

o 690L

o Others

• Market, By End-user:

o Hospitals

o Pharmacies

o Diagnostic Centers

o Research Laboratories

o Blood Banks

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Singapore

- Australia

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle east & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global biomedical refrigerators and freezers market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916900/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001