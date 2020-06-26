New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Eye Drop Market By Type, By Application, By Purchase Mode, By Eye Diseases, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916898/?utm_source=GNW



Global eye drop market is expected to register a substantial growth during the forecast period owing to factors like rising awareness among people about importance of eye care, high adoption of digital devices, rise in number of cataract and other eye-related surgeries that require the use of eye drops after surgeries and increase in geriatric population who are more prone to suffer from eye diseases.



Eye drops are used to relieve people suffering from various eye problems such as eye dryness, redness, infection (pink eye), allergies, itching, soreness, swelling, and others.Increase in number of working populations is also leading to several forms of illness including hormonal disbalances.



Imbalance in hormone levels also leads to eye and vision problems. Thus, eye drops and lubricants come to rescue as they are handier, less painful and are can be used for various eye problems.



The global eye drop market is segmented based on type, application, purchase mode, eye diseases, region and company.Based on application, the market is segmented into eye diseases, eye care and others.



Eye care is emerging as the fastest growing segment due to increasing awareness related to eye health and focus on drug discovery and development for the treatment of eye disorder and diseases.

Based on types of eye diseases, the global eye drop market is segmented into dry eye, glaucoma, conjunctivitis, retinal disorder, refractive errors, others. Among them, retinal disorder is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to increase in the geriatric population who are more prone to suffer from eye disorders.

Major players operating in the global eye drop market include Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Abbott Laboratories, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Sager Pharma SzolgáltatóKft., Alcon Inc., Allergan plc, Rohto Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Similasan Corporation, Akorn Consumer Health and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global eye drop market.

• To classify and forecast global eye drop market based on type, application, purchase mode, eye diseases, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global eye drop market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global eye drop market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global eye drop market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global eye drop market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global eye drop market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Eye drop manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to eye drops

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global eye drop market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Antibiotics

o Hormones

o Artificial Tears

o Others

• Market, By Application:

o Eye Diseases

o Eye Care

o Others

• Market, By Purchase Mode

o Prescription

o OTC

• Market, By Eye Diseases

o Dry Eye

o Glaucoma

o Conjunctivitis

o Refractive Errors

o Others

• Market, By Region

o Asia-Pacific

o Europe

o North America

o South America

o Middle East



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global eye drop market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





