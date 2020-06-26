Los Angeles, CA, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (OTCQB: DFLYF) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading technology developer and manufacturer, will partner with Enderby Entertainment LLC, an innovative story-driven motion picture and television production company to be the exclusive partner to offer Draganfly’s Safe Set Solutions to the global film and TV production industry.



Draganfly’s Safe Set Solutions is a ground-based technology that uses symptom pre-screening, elevated body temperature measurement, and social distancing digital display to help ensure that everybody on the set is safe. Enderby, in addition to distributing the technology, has committed to purchase initial Safe Set Solutions for two productions slated to begin this summer: Firewatch and Legacy, both recently acquired feature films.

“We are continuing to look at innovative ways to operate in this new normal of film production, making health and safety the number one priority,” said Rick Dugdale, President and CEO of Enderby Entertainment. “With crews eager to get back to work, we are focused on employing the best resources on our sets to ensure the safest possible environment. Draganfly’s technology could offer a solution for our industry, allowing cast and crew back on set while giving them the peace of mind that we are adhering to CDC and other health organization guidelines.”

Draganfly’s technology is a health and respiratory measurement platform used as a pre-screening tool to help identify possible infectious and respiratory conditions for the safety of film crews and workforces; as well as areas where people congregate such as airports, schools, shopping malls and other high traffic locations.

The technology does not collect personal data or use facial recognition software, but rather the system is used to understand patterns and help global film productions companies make better decisions and react quicker to mitigate potential health threats.

“While the world is starting to reopen their economies, the struggle for many industries to do this safely and effectively remains complicated,” said Cameron Chell, Draganfly CEO. “Partnering with Enderby to bring Safe Set Solutions to the film industry is a significant step to help Hollywood and the global film industry safely ramp up production. Film industry investors, insurance companies, unions and guilds are all seeking this type of solution to protect their investments and keep workers safe.”

About Enderby Entertainment

Founded in 2006 by partners Rick Dugdale and Daniel Petrie, Jr., Enderby Entertainment is a global film, television, financing and production company based in Beverly Hills, California. In nearly 13 years, the company has produced 17 feature films. An innovative company steeped in diversified production experience worldwide, Enderby Entertainment puts storyline first and foremost, while ensuring that investors, filmmakers and talent are supported from production to release. For more, visit www.enderbyentertainment.com .

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge UVS, hardware and software that revolutionize the way people do business. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading technology developer and manufacturer serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com .

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc , https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.

