San Antonio, TX, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NatureSweet® (NatureSweet.com) is the single source solution for greenhouse grown vegetables. NatureSweet® is partnering with Limor Suss on a Healthy Summer Snacks Media Tour launching June 30, 2020 filled with sweet treats to enjoy this summer as well as recipe inspiration for your favorite summer holidays.

Driven by its mission to transform the lives of Agricultural workers in North America, NatureSweet® continues to bring the sweetest tomatoes to its consumers year-round. Grown and nurtured by over 7,000 amazing full-time Associates, NatureSweet® tomatoes are picked at the peak of perfection.

NatureSweet® Cherubs® tomatoes will be featured in a Healthy Summer Snacks Media Tour hosted by Limor Suss, entertaining and lifestyle expert. Bright. Juicy. Irresistible. NatureSweet® Cherubs® tomatoes make salads divine. In fact, they’re the #1-selling small tomato in the world. This segment will also feature additional brands including, Grillo’s Pickle de Gallo, Bubbies Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites, and GT’s Living Foods Golden Pineapple Synergy Kombucha. Tune in on Tuesday, June 30 to hear about Cherubs® as a healthy summer snack. Also, learn how to make a Fourth of July Caprese Salad using Cherubs® alongside purple basil and mozzarella. This segment will air on Great Day Washington, Atlanta & Company, Morning Blend, Charlotte Today, My Carolina and Cincy Lifestyle.

To learn more about NatureSweet®’s products, growing process and it’s Associates, visit naturesweet.com.

About NatureSweet® Tomatoes

NatureSweet® Tomatoes is the single source solution for organic and conventional greenhouse grown vegetables in North America driven through the consumer’s preference and demand for snacking tomatoes. Always vine-nurtured and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, only NatureSweet® produce guarantees great taste all year round. NatureSweet® produce is carefully grown, harvested and packaged by more than 7,000 full-time Associates, and are sold at major grocers, mass retailers, club stores and food service operators in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Known for amazing Associates, award-winning quality, and innovative packaging, NatureSweet® is also committed to having a positive social, environmental and economic impact on the communities in which they operate.

Attachments

Lori Castillo NS Brands, LTD 210-861-5320 loricastillo@naturesweet.com