The global market for total knee replacement is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.This is due to the rise in the geriatric population, which is prone to knee-based disorders like osteoporosis.



Total knee replacement possesses myriad advantages like less blood loss, less muscle dissection, reduced knee pains and many others, which are responsible for the market growth across the globe. However, the costliness of the procedure is one of the restraining factors for this market.



The global total knee replacement market is segmented based on cause, material, age, implant fixation, end-user, company and region.The cause segment is further divided into osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, post-traumatic arthritis.



The osteoarthritis segment is expected to hold the largest share because of the growing old age population and the rising cases of osteoarthritis among them. Also, the geriatric population has less bone density, which is why they majorly suffer from this disease making it the most dominant cause.



In terms of regional analysis, North America accounted for the largest market share in the year 2019, on account of the presence of various total knee replacement based companies and hospitals.



Major players in the global total knee replacement market include Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, B.Braun, Smith & Nephew, Conformis, Medacta, DePuy Synthes, MicroPort, Corin Group, Waldemar Link, DJO Global, Allegra Orthopaedics, Kinamed, Teijin-Nakashima Medical, GE Healthcare, Globus Medical, Medtronic, Wright Medical Group, Siemens, etc.



Mergers and acquisitions are some common practices, which the leading players adopt to maintain their position in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of hospitals across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the hospitals which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the hospitals and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global total knee replacement market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Report Scope:



In this report, global total knee replacement market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Cause:

o Osteoarthritis

o Rheumatoid arthritis

o Post-traumatic arthritis

• Market, By Material:

o Metal-plastic

o Ceramic-ceramic

o Ceramic-plastic

o Metal-metal

• Market, By Age:

o 50-65

o 65-80

o 80+

• Market, By Implant Fixation:

o Cemented

o Cement less

o Hybrid

• Market, By End-User:

o Hospitals

o Orthopedic Centers

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Singapore

- Australia

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle east & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global total knee replacement market.



