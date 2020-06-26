TORONTO, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimize Wealth Management announced the recent addition of Senior Financial Planner Leigh Hogg to the firm. Leigh has over 35 years experience in the financial industry helping families in Kitchener Waterloo achieve their desired goals.



“We are pleased to have a planner as skilled and experienced as Leigh join our team. We provide our clients with premier wealth management through a holistic approach and are certain that Leigh can help us continue to achieve this” said Matthew McGrath , Head of Advisory Channel and Corporate Development at Optimize Wealth.

Leigh will provide clients with a comprehensive approach at Optimize Wealth’s newest office in Kitchener Waterloo with the help of a very capable team of licensed portfolio managers to achieve long term prosperity and success.

“I couldn't be happier to be joining Optimize”, said Leigh Hogg, Senior Financial Planner. “With the move, my clients will continue to receive the top-quality service they deserve, now through Optimize Wealth’s multi-family office platform and robust portfolio management”.

About Leigh Hogg

Born and raised in Kitchener Waterloo, Ontario, Leigh began his career in the financial services industry back in 1973 in personal lending, mortgages, and collections with the Household Financial Corp, and held various management and sales management positions throughout Ontario until 1982.

He transitioned to investment and financial advice, joining Ross Dixon and Associates in 1982 before acquiring the business in 1992, and creating Belmont Village Financial Group in Kitchener Waterloo in 1996 using a foundation of guaranteed products from banks, trust companies and credit unions, as well as investment funds. Leigh has been helping clients reach their financial goals ever since. Over his years in the financial industry, Leigh has seen the markets go through many significant changes but throughout it all, he has always taken a special interest in the success of his clients’ personal and financial milestones.

Leigh has been married to his wife Dinah, a retired nurse, for nearly 40 years. They have one daughter, Blayr, and a doggy ‘grandson’ named Pete. Leigh has been involved with the Kitchener Waterloo Philatelic Society and the KW Cambridge Post Card club for decades, taking on the roles of president, treasurer, and director of the clubs, respectively. He has also written numerous articles as a member of 8 national and international groups on the subject. If he’s not working on his passion for philatelic and historical pieces, you can probably find Leigh curling, swimming, or spending time on the golf course at his home club, Westmount.

About the Optimize Wealth Advisor Platform

Optimize Wealth is an industry-leading Full Service Wealth Management Firm which has built a very Robust Advisor Platform whereby Advisors can provide their clients with a multi-family office service offering. We have in-house tax and will specialists that can prepare all of your clients’ tax returns as well their wills. We also have Mortgage and Insurance specialists when needed and all of that augments our core Financial Planning and Portfolio Management services. We built our Advisor Platform with the belief that technology could make the financial management process simpler, more transparent, and more cost-effective for clients. It has quickly become clear to us that these services when provided alongside our in-house technology enables advisors and financial planners alike to deliver significant value to their clients well above the industry norms, which empowers them to grow their business exponentially.

Join Optimize Wealth: A firm built by Advisors, for Advisors

The financial services industry has seen a significant amount of change over the last two decades. What hasn’t changed is that ethical advisors are earnestly running wealth management practices centered on putting their clients’ interest first. Unfortunately, the growth initiatives and the seemingly endless bureaucratic and one-sided directives from many dealers have slowly put them at odds with this principle. Discover how we can work with you to break past your ceiling of complexity, simplify your business and unlock new opportunities. As your partner, we’ll help you deliver an exceptional client experience – one that not only cements client loyalty but also drives new business. We’ll show you how to streamline your processes, increase productivity and grow your bottom line. When you join Optimize Wealth, you become part of a team with one common goal, to help our Advisors build a better business while providing your clients with expert financial advice. The major difference at Optimize Wealth is that we measure our Financial Advisors’ success based on how well they help their clients achieve their goals rather than based on how much commissions or revenues they generate from their clients.

Looking to Grow Your Practice or Map Your Exit?

Whether you want to refine your client segmentation strategy, focus on niche markets, or define your own succession plan, we’re here for you. We’ll work with you to build scale in your business, implement proven growth strategies, maximize the value of your business, or map your exit plan. Through it all, we’ll help you ensure your clients continue to get the attention they deserve. Whether you are looking to grow or exit the business, we are looking for experienced financial professionals who want to make a positive impact in their clients’ financial futures at the same time as achieving their specific goals.

Financial professionals who want to see how they can map their exit or gain a major competitive edge from Optimize’s next generation multi-family office platform while benefiting from a premium advisor compensation structure should reach out to Matthew McGrath for a confidential discussion at (416)-907-6733 or email matthew.j.mcgrath@optimize.ca

