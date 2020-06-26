New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, By Compounds, By Application, By Substances, By Indication, By Method, By End-User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916895/?utm_source=GNW



The global market for stable isotope labeled compounds is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period.These compounds are used to check the isotope pathway during a chemical metabolism or to detect any isotopic presence in the cells.



Thus, they are generally used in biomedical research and the R&D sector, which is a major factor contributing to the growth of the market.The rising cancer cases and the increasing number of pharma and biotech companies is one of the major factors for the market growth.



However, the inability to buy these compounds due to their costliness is a reason which might act as a restraint to the market.

The global stable isotope labeled compounds market is segmented based on compounds, application, substances, indication, method, end-user and region. The end-user segment is further fragmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institute and others, out of which pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2019, due to the increasing researches based on these compounds.



Based on region, global stable isotope labeled compounds market can be segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. As of 2019, North America held the largest market share on the back of the presence of various stable isotope-based research companies and an economy good enough to carry out the R&D procedures in those companies.



Major players of the global stable isotope labeled compounds market include PerkinElmer, Merck, 3M, Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc., URENCO Limited, IsoSciences LLC, Medical Isotopes, Inc., Omicron Biochemicals, Inc., Trace Sciences International, Alsachim, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, CortecNet, ISOFLEX, Huayi Isotopes Co., Mesbah Energy Co., C/D/N/ Isotope Inc., Shoko Co. Ltd., Nordion Inc., BOC Sciences, Pepscan, etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global stable isotope labeled compounds market.

• To classify and forecast global stable isotope labeled compounds market based on compounds, application, substances, indication, method, end-user, region and company.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global stable isotope labeled compounds market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global stable isotope labeled compounds market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global stable isotope labeled compounds market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global stable isotope labeled compounds market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global stable isotope labeled compounds market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Stable isotope labeled compounds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Biotechnology and pharma companies

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to stable isotope labeled compounds

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global stable isotope labeled compounds market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Compounds:

o Carbon (13C)

o Nitrogen(15N)

o Deuterium

o Oxygen(18O)

o Others

• Market, By Application:

o Diagnosis

o Drug Discovery

o Imaging

o Sterilization

o Others

• Market, By Substances:

o Nucleic Acids

o Amino Acids

o Drugs/Metabolites

o Fatty Acids/Lipids

o NMR Solvents

o Others

• Market, By Indication:

o Cardiology

o Neurology

o Inflammation

o Metabolic disease

o Others

• Market, By Method:

o Chemical

o Cell-culturing

• Market, By End-User:

o Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

o Academic Institute

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Singapore

- Australia

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Russia

- Spain

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle east & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global stable isotope labeled compounds market.



