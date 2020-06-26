MONTRÉAL, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSX:BCI) (“New Look Vision”) announced today that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 8, 2020 were elected as directors of New Look Vision. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Virtual Meeting of Shareholders of New Look Vision earlier today are set out below.



Each of the following eight (8) nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of New Look Vision:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Antoine Amiel 13,814,769 99.98 2,913 0.02 W. John Bennett 13,636,430 98.69 181,252 1.31 Richard Cherney 13,273,766 96.06 543,916 3.94 Denyse Chicoyne 13,814,376 99.98 3,306 0.02 M. William Cleman 13,814,719 99.98 2,963 0.02 Paul S. Echenberg 13,814,719 99.98 2,963 0.02 Pierre Matuszewski 13,813,869 99.97 3,813 0.03 C. Emmett Pearson 13,814,479 99.98 3,203 0.02

New Look Vision is a leader in the eye care industry in Canada with a network of 393 stores operating mainly under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, Iris and Edward Beiner banners (in the US) and laboratory facilities using state-of-the-art technologies.



For additional information please see our Web site at www.newlookvision.ca. For enquiries, please contact Lise Melanson at (514) 877-4119.