Global neoantigen cancer vaccine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of close to 35% during the forecast period.The key factor responsible for the growth of neoantigen cancer vaccine market is rapid innovations in technology as well as infrastructural developments in healthcare sector.



Additionally, growing investments by the governing bodies and healthcare providers is another major factor that is anticipated to bode well for the growth of neoantigen cancer vaccine market across the globe in the coming years. Moreover, rising cases of cancers is further anticipated to bolster the market growth through 2025.

The global neoantigen cancer vaccine market is segmented based on product, neoantigen type, route of administration, cell, technology, delivery mechanism, application, region and company.Based on route of administration, the market can be segmented into intravenous, intramuscular, transdermal and others.



Out of which, the intravenous segment dominated the market until 2019 and is further anticipated to be the fastest-growing application segment of the neoantigen cancer vaccine market during the forecast period as well.This growth can be accredited to quick response as well as the to the fact that drug dosage can be controlled easily.



Along with that, intramuscular injections can be used rather than intravenous because some drugs cause irritation to veins when injected intravenously. This is expected to result in high growth of intramuscular route of administration segment over the coming years.

Major players operating in the global neoantigen cancer vaccine market include Avidea Technologies, Agenus, Roche, Nouscom, Merck, Pfizer, Advaxis, Medigene, Genocea Biosciences, Gritstone Oncology, Gilead Sciences, Eli Lilly, Novogene, Moderna, BioNTech, Ziopharm, ISA Pharmaceutical, Vaccibody, Brightpath Bio, Vaximm, etc. The companies operating in the market across the globe are focussing more towards expanding their share in the market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global neoantigen cancer vaccine market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



• Market, By Product:

o Personalized neo-antigen vaccine

o Off-the shell neoantigen vaccine

• Market, By Neoantigen Type:

o Nucleic acid

o Dendritic cell

o Tumor cell

o Synthetic Long Peptide

• Market, By Route of Administration:

o Intravenous

o Intramuscular

o Transdermal

o Others

• Market, By Cell:

o Autologous

o Allogenic

• Market, By Technology:

o Whole Genome Sequencing

o RNA Sequencing

o HLA Typing

• Market, By Delivery Mechanism:

o Gene gun

o Electroporation

o Liposomes

o Virosomes

o Others

• Market, By Application:

o Melanoma

o Brain cancer

o Gastrointestinal

o Lung

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

- Singapore

o Middle East and Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



