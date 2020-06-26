Shallotte, NC, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the year marches on, beautiful warm-weather destinations with serene wide open spaces top the list of places to visit, and North Carolina’s Brunswick Islands has all of the makings for a picture perfect vacation anytime of the year.

Check out the top 20 reasons to visit North Carolina’s Brunswick Islands:

Enjoy an Old-fashioned Beach Vacation Without the Crowds: Escape overcrowded beaches and head to any of North Carolina’s Brunswick Islands’ beautiful barrier islands to find plenty of room for your beach blanket. With unspoiled beauty across the destination’s 45 miles of beaches, the Brunswick Islands are a must-visit for beach lovers looking to get away from the crowds. See an East Coast Fall Phenomenon: The Brunswick Islands have the rare distinction of running east-west as they parallel the shore. Meaning that because of their unique orientation, you can sit on Oak Island, Sunset Beach, Ocean Isle Beach or Holden Beach and watch both the sunrise and sunset over the ocean without moving your beach chair! With temperate weather year-round, settle in and see this phenomenon for yourself beginning in the fall and continuing through the winter months. Send a Letter to the Universe: One mile down from the nearest public access point on Sunset Beach and tucked away in the sand dunes, the Kindred Spirit Mailbox invites those who can find it to write down their innermost thoughts, prayers, wishes and dreams. Inside the mailbox are small notebooks for writing and reading whatever one’s heart desires. The serene walk to and from the mailbox allows for time to clear one’s head and reconnect with nature along the scenic shoreline. Reel in the Catch of the Day: With saltwater and freshwater fishing, the Brunswick Islands are an angler’s paradise. All levels of fishermen can choose from shallow inland creeks, any of the area’s five ocean piers or a charter excursion out to the Gulf Stream just 45 miles offshore. Experts can even join in on tournaments throughout the year. Visitors should not forget their fishing license for freshwater or saltwater; however, the fishing piers and commercial fishing charters provide a blanket fishing license, making them a great option for visitors. Test Your Limits at The Swamp Park: Take a coastal excursion to new heights and soar through the canopy of 100-year-old cypress trees in zipline adventures ranging from 45 minutes to 2.5 hours. Large and small groups alike are welcome to enjoy a bird’s eye view on 1.25 miles of zip line cables or head to the aerial adventure park with 53 different challenge elements at The Swamp Park in Ocean Isle Beach. Enjoy Dinner with a View: Wonderful food is only half the dining experience in North Carolina’s Brunswick Islands. The other half is the unique setting—eateries right on the water, cozy places to share with friends, or Southern diners serving up home-style dishes. Enjoy a savory blend of seafood, southern favorites, and tastes from around the world as you relax in the coastal breeze. Get Your Steps in at The Oak Island Lighthouse: The last lighthouse built in North Carolina, the Oak Island Lighthouse stands 169 feet above the water, and its light can be seen for 16 miles. Visitors can take a tour and climb to the top of the unique lighthouse, but not by the traditional spiral staircase. Instead, the top is accessed by a series of ship ladders with 131 steps, all leading to incredible views of Caswell Beach and the lush, green inland marsh from the outside balcony. Enjoy Sun, Sand & Suds: Coastal breweries have been emerging at a rapid pace in the United States and the Brunswick Islands’ craft brew scene has surfaced to quench travelers’ cravings! Enjoy a refreshing brew at 34° North Experiment Station and Makai Brewing Company. Partake in a Tasting at a Coastal Winery: The ocean waves aren’t the only thing to cool you off on a hot day. Along with the suds, North Carolina’s Brunswick Islands offer delicious European-style wine at Silver Coast Winery in Ocean Isle Beach. Stop in for a refreshing glass of white wine or test out an exceptional red that makes your day that much more relaxing and indulgent. Bring Your Best Swing: Manicured greens, salty breezes, and unsurpassed coastal views make North Carolina’s Brunswick Islands a mecca for golf enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels. Home to more than 30 championship courses and over 120 miles of fairways, visitors to “North Carolina’s Golf Coast” can play a new course every day for a month without repeating a hole. Bring Your Furry Friends on Vacation: Animal lovers know that the perfect beach vacation isn’t complete without their furry friends and two and four legged friends will all find the beach escape of their dreams at North Carolina’s Brunswick Islands. Fido will love to play fetch along the six white sand beaches (many offering laid-back leash laws during the fall) and will be welcomed at several pet-friendly accommodations, dog parks and various waterfront restaurants with pet-friendly patios. Enjoy Endless Events, Festivals & Concerts: The area offers can’t miss events, festivals and concerts that travelers yearn to plan their vacations around. In the fall, the North Carolina Oyster Festival features local coastal cuisine, vendors, children’s activities and more. The oyster eating contest and oyster stew cook-off are not to be missed. Take a “Walk to Remember” Through Iconic Nicholas Sparks Settings: With 45+ miles of pristine beaches and charming coastal communities, it is easy to see why the Brunswick Islands has been a favorite novel and film setting for the master of romance, Nicholas Sparks. Sunset Beach and Southport have served as the backdrop for Sparks novels such as “Every Breath” (2018), “Safe Haven” (2010), and the film version of “A Walk to Remember” (1999). Sea Turtle Season: From July to October, visitors can head to the beach at night to join turtle watch programs and hope for a glimpse of baby loggerhead sea turtles making their way to the ocean in their first moments of life outside their eggs. The nest hatching process is protected and monitored by volunteers, which is crucial to this endangered species that can live for up to 50 years or more. Discover Seashell Surprises: As the Atlantic waters warm up and the sun makes itself a permanent installation, beachgoers will soon flock to the coast for sun, sand, and shells. Home to a beautiful array of sparkling shells, North Carolina’s Brunswick Islands features 45 miles of scenic beaches perfect for every kind of shell-hunter. Visitors to the Brunswick Islands have a unique opportunity to discover coastal treasures and collect souvenirs as a reminder of their beach vacation. From sand dollars and scallop shells to true tulips and olive shells, there is sure to be a shell to catch everyone’s eye. Discover Marsh Madness: While the beauty of the beaches is the big draw, others prefer the mystery, serenity and solitude of the marshes in North Carolina’s Brunswick Islands. The colorful marshes meander and curl, hiding secrets and treasures of the coast. A kayak journey through these quiet tributaries offers opportunities for birding, photography, fishing, and twilight gazing. Taste Calabash Seafood in Its Birthplace: Devour delectable shrimp, clams, fish and oysters coated in a light batter, quickly fried to lock in freshness and served up in very generous portions! This is dining Calabash-style, and the reason the town has earned the title of “Seafood Capital of the World!” Restaurants from coast to coast have tried to replicate the style, but there is nothing like the experience of enjoying it in its origin city. Find Outdoor Adventure for All: From the surf to the sky, the Brunswick Islands set the bar higher for adventure seekers in the Southeast. Several outfitters throughout the islands offer canoe, kayak and paddleboard rentals, along with lessons and tours for those new to the sport or wanting to learn more about the area. Another way to enjoy the charming island towns and quaint communities is by bike, and rentals are available throughout the islands. Rest Easy in Accommodations Suited for Every Traveler: From size and style to amenities and location, there is no end to the lodging options in North Carolina’s Brunswick Islands. Explore a variety of vacation rental properties or an array of charming B&Bs suited for any family size and budget. Dive into Family-Fun at the Museum of Coastal Carolina: On the picturesque barrier island of Ocean Isle Beach sits the Museum of Coastal Carolina. This museum has long been a favorite for families, enchanting both the young and young at heart. Home to one of the largest dry aquariums on the East Coast, a fossil pit prime for budding archaeologists, and a touch tank full of live sea urchins and other creatures, this museum makes the perfect spot to bring those inquisitive family members.



