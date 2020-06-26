Regulated information



Nyrstar: Resignation of Auditor to avoid potential conflict of interest

26 June 2020 at 21.50 CEST

Nyrstar NV (the “Company”) today provides an update in respect of certain litigation and the impact on the mandate of Deloitte Bedrijfsrevisoren as the Company’s statutory auditor.

As announced on 2 June 2020, on Friday 29 May 2020 a group of minority shareholders of the Company, including Mr. Kris Vansanten, issued the Company and its directors with a writ of summons to appear before the Turnhout commercial court in Antwerp, Belgium.

The Company has been informed that Deloitte Bedrijfsrevisoren, the Company’s auditor, has also received such writ of summons in the same proceedings.

Deloitte Bedrijfsrevisoren has informed the Company that it has carefully considered this writ of summons and that it will defend itself against such claims and that, therefore, considering the legal framework governing the independence of auditors and to avoid any perception of potential conflicts of interest arising in the future between the auditor, the Company and its shareholders, it resigns as auditor of the Company as of 1 July 2020.

Deloitte Bedrijfsrevisoren will be present at the general meetings of 30 June 2020 to explain its resignation to the shareholders’ meetings and respond to any questions of the shareholders regarding its report of 12 February 2020 on the annual accounts ended 31 December 2019 within the framework set by Belgian law.

In accordance with the legal framework applicable to it, the Company will now seek the appointment of a new auditor and will convene a shareholders’ meeting to propose the appointment of such auditor as soon as such auditor is identified.

About Nyrstar

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.be.

For further information contact:

Anthony Simms - Head of External Affairs & Legal M: +41 79 722 2152 anthony.simms@nyrstar.com

