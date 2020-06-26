HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $3.7 million, or $80.13 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. This compares to consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $3.2 million, or $69.12 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The results for the year were driven by losses in the Company’s financial guaranty segment related to commuted policies and Puerto Rico related credits. Book value per share at December 31, 2019 was $1,159.08, a decline from the book value per share of $1,212.83 at December 31, 2018. 

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company had an operating loss of $9.1 million, or $196.78 per diluted share, compared to an operating loss of $0.6 million, or $11.97 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2018. Operating income for the property and casualty segment in 2019 was $0.9 million, compared to the $2.9 million operating income in 2018 for this segment. The financial guaranty segment had operating losses of $11.0 million for 2019, compared to financial guaranty operating losses of $4.5 million for 2018. 

Net earned property and casualty premiums increased $6.4 million from $2.4 million in 2018 to $8.8 million in 2019, driven by the addition of new agency relationships. Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premiums improved slightly, 44.9% to 41.9% driven by both current and prior accident year results. Operating income in the property and casualty segment decreased $2.0 million primarily due to increase in acquisition costs resulting from significant increases in written premium.

The legacy financial guaranty portfolio of American Overseas Reinsurance Company Limited (“AORE”) continued to run-off satisfactorily. The financial guaranty operating loss of $11.0 million in 2019 is driven by net losses associated with the commutation of $1.065 billion of outstanding par during the second quarter of 2019, as well as unfavorable development on outstanding losses. As of December 31, 2019, outstanding par within the financial guaranty segment is $362 million compared to $1.474 billion at December 31, 2018. 

AORE entered into a Commutation Agreement, effective April 1, 2020, to commute the remaining portfolio of financial guaranty reinsurance business it had assumed from Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp (“AGMC”). The aggregate outstanding par value of the reinsurance portfolio being commuted was $345.0 million as of April 1, 2020, therefore eliminating the financial guaranty reinsurance business at AORE.

Operating expenses of $13.6 million in 2019 were comparable to 2018 of $13.4 million.   

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations regarding its ability to continue to write insurance or reinsurance for its operations. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including the current COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy and general economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include the Company's review of the results of its entire portfolio of policies, changes in general economic conditions, including from COVID-19, unemployment rates, inflation, foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates and other factors and other risks and uncertainties that have not yet been identified at this time. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in conditions, events, or expectations, except as required by law.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes that the following non-GAAP financial measure included in this press release serve to supplement GAAP information and is meaningful to investors.

Operating income (loss): The Company believes operating income (loss) is a useful measure because it measures income from operations, unaffected by non-operating items such as realized investment gains or losses. Operating income (loss) is typically used by research analysts and rating agencies in their analysis of the Company.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

info@aoreltd.com 



American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018
(dollars in thousands)
        
    December 31, 2019  December 31, 2018
Assets    
        
  Investments:    
   Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value$129,748   $135,896 
   Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value 1,181    5,730 
  Cash and cash equivalents 22,602    34,708 
  Restricted cash 10,557    6,554 
  Accrued investment income 675    662 
  Premiums receivable 81,000    78,610 
  Deferred insurance premiums 125,728    - 
  Reinsurance balances receivable, net 210,405    322,338 
  Salvage and subrogation recoverable 386    333 
  Deferred policy acquisition costs 515    161 
  Intangible assets 4,800    4,800 
  Goodwill 33,050    33,050 
  Other assets 3,184    1,712 
   Total Assets$623,831   $624,554 
        
        
Liabilities and Equity    
 Liabilities:    
  Loss and loss expense reserve$263,686   $266,727 
  Unearned premiums 128,793    110,812 
  Ceded premium payable 89,078    94,330 
  Payable to general agents 3,087    1,428 
  Funds withheld 52,794    54,440 
  Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 5,071    2,524 
  Redeemable preference shares: ($0.10 par value and $1,000 redemption value; authorized shares - 75,000; issued and outstanding shares - 38,600 at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 7,292    7,038 
  Derivative liabilities 10    266 
  Notes payable 16,521    16,521 
  Non-owned interest in VIE 300    300 
  Interest payable 451    451 
  Fair value adjustment 2,901    13,741 
  Deferred tax liability 322    35 
   Total Liabilities 570,306    568,613 
        
 Shareholders' Equity:    
  Common shares 4,618    4,613 
  Additional paid-in capital 189,002    188,729 
  Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,323    237 
  Retained deficit (147,471)   (143,691)
   Total Shareholders' Equity 47,472    49,888 
    Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries 6,053    6,053 
  Total Equity 53,525    55,941 
        
        
   Total Liabilities and Equity$623,831   $624,554 
        
        
  See Notes to 2019 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
        



American Overseas Group Limited
 Consolidated Statements of Operations
 (unaudited)
 For twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
        
        
     Year ended December 31,
      2019   2018 
  Revenues   
        
   Net premiums earned$(5,423) $(215)
   Fee income 11,591   11,470 
        
  Change in fair value of credit derivatives   
   Realized gains and other settlements 74   14 
   Unrealized gains 191   61 
        
    Net change in fair value of credit derivatives 265   75 
        
   Net investment income 2,447   2,809 
   Net realized gains on investments 1,824   8 
   Fair value adjustment 10,586   332 
   Other income 383   532 
        
    Total revenues 21,673   15,011 
        
  Expenses   
   Losses and loss adjustment expenses 7,474   2,593 
   Acquisition expenses 1,627   (577)
   Operating expenses 13,605   13,392 
   Interest expense 1,803   2,191 
        
    Total expenses 24,509   17,599 
        
        
 Net (loss) available to common shareholders$ (2,836) $ (2,588)
   Income tax (expense) (287)  (4)
        
 Net (loss) before dividends (3,123)  (2,592)
   Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary (585)  (585)
        
        
 Net (loss) available to common shareholders$ (3,708) $ (3,177)
        
        
  Net (loss) per common share:   
  Basic$(80.34) $(69.12)
  Diluted (80.13)  (69.12)
        
  Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:   
  Basic 46,161   45,965 
  Diluted 46,281   45,965 
        
  See Notes to 2019 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com  
        



AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.     
      
NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT    
      
      
(dollars in thousands)December 31, 2019
 Net income available
to common
shareholders		Net realized loss
on sales of
investments		Net change in
fair value of
credit derivatives		Fair value
adjustments		Operating
income
Property and casualty:     
      
Net premiums earned$8,824    $8,824 
Losses and loss adjustment expenses (3,701)    (3,701)
Acquisition expenses (4,752)    (4,752)
Fee income 11,591     11,591 
Operating expenses (10,741)    (10,741)
Income tax (287)    (287)
Property and casualty 934  -  -  -  934 
      
Financial guaranty:     
      
Net premiums earned (14,247)   13,129  (1,118)
Net change in fair value of credit derivatives 265   (191)  74 
Losses and loss adjustment expenses (3,773)   (3,644) (7,417)
Acquisition expenses 3,125    (2,868) 257 
Operating expenses (2,753)    (2,753)
Financial guaranty (17,383) -  (191) 6,617  (10,957)
      
Corporate and Investing     
      
Net investment income 2,447     2,447 
Net realized loss on sales of investments 1,824  (1,824)   - 
Fair value adjustment 10,586    (10,586) - 
Operating expenses (111)    (111)
Interest expense (1,803)    (1,803)
Other income, net of other expense 383     383 
Corporate and investing 13,326  (1,824) -  (10,586) 916 
      
Group total$(3,123)$(1,824)$(191)$(3,969)$(9,107)
      
      
      
AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.     
      
NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT    
      
      
(dollars in thousands)December 31, 2018
 Net income available
to common
shareholders		Net realized loss
on sales of
investments		Net change in
fair value of
credit derivatives		Fair value
adjustments		Operating
income
Property and casualty:     
      
Net premiums earned$2,361    $2,361 
Losses and loss adjustment expenses (1,060)    (1,060)
Acquisition expenses (556)    (556)
Fee income 11,470     11,470 
Operating expenses (9,278)    (9,278)
Income tax (4)    (4)
Property and casualty 2,933  -  -  -  2,933 
      
Financial guaranty:     
      
Net premiums earned (2,576)   8,649  6,073 
Net change in fair value of credit derivatives 75   (61)  14 
Losses and loss adjustment expenses (1,533)   (3,848) (5,381)
Acquisition expenses 1,133    (2,359) (1,226)
Operating expenses (3,975)    (3,975)
Financial guaranty (6,877) -  (61) 2,442  (4,495)
      
Corporate and Investing     
      
Net investment income 2,809     2,809 
Net realized loss on sales of investments 8  (15,608)  15,600  - 
Fair value adjustment 332    (332) - 
Operating expenses (139)    (139)
Interest expense (2,191)    (2,191)
Other income, net of other expense 532     532 
Corporate and investing 1,351  (15,608) -  15,268  1,011 
      
Group total$(2,592)$(15,608)$(61)$17,710 $(551)
      