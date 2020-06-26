HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $3.7 million, or $80.13 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. This compares to consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $3.2 million, or $69.12 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.



The results for the year were driven by losses in the Company’s financial guaranty segment related to commuted policies and Puerto Rico related credits. Book value per share at December 31, 2019 was $1,159.08, a decline from the book value per share of $1,212.83 at December 31, 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company had an operating loss of $9.1 million, or $196.78 per diluted share, compared to an operating loss of $0.6 million, or $11.97 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2018. Operating income for the property and casualty segment in 2019 was $0.9 million, compared to the $2.9 million operating income in 2018 for this segment. The financial guaranty segment had operating losses of $11.0 million for 2019, compared to financial guaranty operating losses of $4.5 million for 2018.

Net earned property and casualty premiums increased $6.4 million from $2.4 million in 2018 to $8.8 million in 2019, driven by the addition of new agency relationships. Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premiums improved slightly, 44.9% to 41.9% driven by both current and prior accident year results. Operating income in the property and casualty segment decreased $2.0 million primarily due to increase in acquisition costs resulting from significant increases in written premium.

The legacy financial guaranty portfolio of American Overseas Reinsurance Company Limited (“AORE”) continued to run-off satisfactorily. The financial guaranty operating loss of $11.0 million in 2019 is driven by net losses associated with the commutation of $1.065 billion of outstanding par during the second quarter of 2019, as well as unfavorable development on outstanding losses. As of December 31, 2019, outstanding par within the financial guaranty segment is $362 million compared to $1.474 billion at December 31, 2018.

AORE entered into a Commutation Agreement, effective April 1, 2020, to commute the remaining portfolio of financial guaranty reinsurance business it had assumed from Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp (“AGMC”). The aggregate outstanding par value of the reinsurance portfolio being commuted was $345.0 million as of April 1, 2020, therefore eliminating the financial guaranty reinsurance business at AORE.

Operating expenses of $13.6 million in 2019 were comparable to 2018 of $13.4 million.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations regarding its ability to continue to write insurance or reinsurance for its operations. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including the current COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy and general economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include the Company's review of the results of its entire portfolio of policies, changes in general economic conditions, including from COVID-19, unemployment rates, inflation, foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates and other factors and other risks and uncertainties that have not yet been identified at this time. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in conditions, events, or expectations, except as required by law.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes that the following non-GAAP financial measure included in this press release serve to supplement GAAP information and is meaningful to investors.

Operating income (loss): The Company believes operating income (loss) is a useful measure because it measures income from operations, unaffected by non-operating items such as realized investment gains or losses. Operating income (loss) is typically used by research analysts and rating agencies in their analysis of the Company.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

American Overseas Group Limited Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) As at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018

Assets Investments: Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $ 129,748 $ 135,896 Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value 1,181 5,730 Cash and cash equivalents 22,602 34,708 Restricted cash 10,557 6,554 Accrued investment income 675 662 Premiums receivable 81,000 78,610 Deferred insurance premiums 125,728 - Reinsurance balances receivable, net 210,405 322,338 Salvage and subrogation recoverable 386 333 Deferred policy acquisition costs 515 161 Intangible assets 4,800 4,800 Goodwill 33,050 33,050 Other assets 3,184 1,712 Total Assets $ 623,831 $ 624,554 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Loss and loss expense reserve $ 263,686 $ 266,727 Unearned premiums 128,793 110,812 Ceded premium payable 89,078 94,330 Payable to general agents 3,087 1,428 Funds withheld 52,794 54,440 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 5,071 2,524 Redeemable preference shares: ($0.10 par value and $1,000 redemption value; authorized shares - 75,000; issued and outstanding shares - 38,600 at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 7,292 7,038 Derivative liabilities 10 266 Notes payable 16,521 16,521 Non-owned interest in VIE 300 300 Interest payable 451 451 Fair value adjustment 2,901 13,741 Deferred tax liability 322 35 Total Liabilities 570,306 568,613 Shareholders' Equity: Common shares 4,618 4,613 Additional paid-in capital 189,002 188,729 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,323 237 Retained deficit (147,471 ) (143,691 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 47,472 49,888 Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries 6,053 6,053 Total Equity 53,525 55,941 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 623,831 $ 624,554 See Notes to 2019 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com







American Overseas Group Limited Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) For twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 Revenues Net premiums earned $ (5,423 ) $ (215 ) Fee income 11,591 11,470 Change in fair value of credit derivatives Realized gains and other settlements 74 14 Unrealized gains 191 61 Net change in fair value of credit derivatives 265 75 Net investment income 2,447 2,809 Net realized gains on investments 1,824 8 Fair value adjustment 10,586 332 Other income 383 532 Total revenues 21,673 15,011 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 7,474 2,593 Acquisition expenses 1,627 (577 ) Operating expenses 13,605 13,392 Interest expense 1,803 2,191 Total expenses 24,509 17,599 Net (loss) available to common shareholders $ (2,836 ) $ (2,588 ) Income tax (expense) (287 ) (4 ) Net (loss) before dividends (3,123 ) (2,592 ) Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary (585 ) (585 ) Net (loss) available to common shareholders $ (3,708 ) $ (3,177 ) Net (loss) per common share: Basic $ (80.34 ) $ (69.12 ) Diluted (80.13 ) (69.12 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 46,161 45,965 Diluted 46,281 45,965 See Notes to 2019 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com





