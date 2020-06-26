New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Diaper Market By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916883/?utm_source=GNW



Global smart diaper market is anticipated to grow at brisk rate during the forecast period due to rising geriatric population and increasing awareness pertaining to personal hygiene.Smart diapers come equipped with sensors which are connected to smartphone applications so that they can detect any leak and trigger an alarm to the app user.



Other than that, smart diapers assist in maintaining hygiene, consequently, preventing any kind of infection.

Global smart diaper market can be segmented based on distribution channel, end user and region.Based on distribution channel, market can be segregated into supermarket or hypermarket, traditional departmental stores, online, among others.



Online segment is expected to account for significant share over the coming years owing to factors such as plethora of options to choose from, discounts and coupons on the purchase of products.

Based on geography, globally, smart diaper market can be classified into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe and Middle East & Africa.Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the next five years as countries such as China and India have large elderly population base.



Additionally, improvement in healthcare standards and rise in purchasing power are likely to contribute to the growing demand for smart diapers.

Major companies operating in the global smart diaper market include Verily Life Sciences, Pixie Scientific, Sinopulsar Technology Inc., MONIT Corp., Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble, Abena A/S, Sensassure, Indiegogo, Inc., Simavita Limited, among others. Manufacturers in the market are working on developing fluff-less diapers so that they can absorb extra liquids.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global smart diaper market.

• To forecast global smart diaper market based on distribution channel, end user and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global smart diaper market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global smart diaper market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global smart diaper market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of smart diaper manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated global smart diaper market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Diaper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to smart diaper market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufactrurers and partners, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global smart diaper market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By End User:

o Baby

o Adult

- Men

- Women

- Adult

• Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Supermarket/Hypermarket

o Traditional Departmental Stores

o Online

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Spain

- Italy

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

- UAE

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global smart diaper market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916883/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001