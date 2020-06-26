New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Syngas & Derivatives Market By Production Technology, By Gasifier Type, By Feedstock, By Consumption, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916880/?utm_source=GNW



Global syngas & derivatives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of close to 10% during the forecast period.Syngas is the main product of gasification which is used for generating electricity and considered as the best option for the liquid and gaseous fuel production.



Rising fuel and energy demand are the major factors expected to drive the market growth over the coming years.Moreover, polygeneration is further anticipated to spur the growth of syngas and derivatives market over the coming years as it can be used to derive fuels and chemicals for power generation.



Chemical production is widely used application of syngas.Methanol, ammonia, oxo-chemicals, di-methyl ether, and hydrogen are some of the popular chemicals produced from the syngas.



However, the factors that might act as major impediments to the growth of global syngas & derivatives market through 2025 are extensive capital investments and funding.

The global syngas & derivatives market is segmented based on production technology, gasifier type, feedstock, consumption, application, region and company.Based on feedstock, the market can be segmented into coal, natural gas, petroleum by products and biomass/waste.



Among them, the coal feedstock was the largest segment in the production of syngas & derivatives until 2019 and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period as well.The growth of this segment is attributed to high availability of coal for energy production coupled with outstanding compatibility of the coal feedstock with various syngas production technologies.



In addition to this, high availability of coal reserves in growing economies such as China, US, and Russia are further driving the segment growth across the globe.

Major players operating in the syngas & derivatives market include Linde PLC, Air Liquide S.A., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Yingde Gases, Baogas, Sasol Limited, Saudi Aramco, Technipfmc PLC, Messer Group, Haldor Topsoe A/S and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of global syngas & derivatives market.

• To classify and forecast global syngas & derivatives market based on production technology, gasifier type, feedstock, consumption, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global syngas & derivatives market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global syngas & derivatives market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global syngas & derivatives market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in global syngas & derivatives market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global syngas & derivatives market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Syngas & Derivatives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to syngas & derivatives

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



