Global breathable films market size was valued at around USD10 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.Breathable films are produced by mixing minerals such as calcium carbonate and polymer and therefore, are micro porous in nature.



Some of the factors responsible for the market growth are surging need for baby disposables, women sanitation products and adult incontinence products.Moreover, breathable films are used to preserve the quality of food products, keep them fresh for a long period of time and to increase their shelf-life, which is boosting the growth of global breathable films market across the globe.



Besides this, the major application of breathable films is in the manufacturing of hygienic products such as adult diapers and baby diapers, which is further anticipated to fuel the demand for breathable films over the coming years. Furthermore, breathable films are also used as wall coverings, house wraps, roofing films among others, thereby having a great demand in the building and construction industry, which is anticipated to bolster the growth of breathable films market across the globe through 2025.

The global breathable films market is segmented based on raw material, technology, product type, end use industry, region and company.Based on raw material, the market can be segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, polyurethane, polyester, PTFE and others.



Out of which, the polyester segment dominated the market until 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% over the forecast period, which can be attributed to increasing usage of non-porous breathable films.Moreover, polyethylene is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace because of its extensive usage in the hygiene and healthcare sector.



Additionally, polypropylene segment is also estimated to witness a substantial growth over the coming years as it is a polymer which is used in a variety of applications like packaging and labelling, plastic parts, laboratory equipment stationery and reusable containers.

Major players operating in the breathable films market include Mitsui Chemicals, Toray Industries, Covestro, Nitto Denko, Fatra, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Trioplast Industries Ab, Berry Global Group, RKW Group, Arkema and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of global breathable films market.

• To classify and forecast global breathable films market based on raw material, technology, product type, end-use industry, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global breathable films market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global breathable films market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global breathable films market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in global breathable films market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global breathable films market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Breathable films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to breathable films

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global breathable films market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Raw Material:

o Polyethylene

o Polypropylene

o Polyurethane

o Polyester

o PTFE

o Others

• Market, By Technology:

o Microporous

o Monolithic

• Market, By Product Type:

o Semi-Transparent

o White

o Grey

o Black

o Others

• Market, By End-Use Industry:

o Hygiene

o Medical

o Food Packaging

o Construction

o Fabric

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- UAE

- Saudi Arabia

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global breathable films market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





