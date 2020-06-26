New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global PVC Pipes Market By Type, By Product Form, By Material, By Size, By Application, By End-Use, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916872/?utm_source=GNW

5”, Up to 0.51”-1.00”, 1.01”-5”, 5.1”-10”, Above 10”), By Application (Irrigation, Water Supply, Sewerage, Industrial, HVAC and Others), By End-Use (Residential, Industrial and Commercial), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025



Global PVC pipes market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% to reach USD90 billion during the forecast period. Growing demand for PVC pipes from end-user industries such as oil & gas, building & construction industries, etc., is one of the key factors for the growth of global PVC pipes market across the globe. Additionally, increasing emphasis on water management in rural areas along with rapid urbanization are some other factors driving the growth of PVC pipes market across different economies. Owing to the superior properties of PVC pipes such as strength, reduced price, among others, these pipes are being increasingly being preferred in different commercial applications, which is forecasted to bode well for the market growth over the coming years.

The global PVC pipes market is segmented based on type, product form, material, size, application, end-use, region and company.Based on type, the market can be segmented into uPVC and CPVC.



Out of which, the chlorinated PVC pipes (CPVC) is anticipated to be the dominant segment during the forecast period, which can be accredited to their properties like low thermal conductivity and usefulness in handling corrosive fluids at temperature ranges of up to 210°F. These pipes serve the same application as other PVC pipes, but are usually used for applications requiring high temperature exposure.

Major players operating in the global PVC pipes market include Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Egeplast a.s., Finolex Industries Ltd, JM Eagle Company, Inc., North American Pipe Corporation, Pipelife International GmbH, Plastika AS, Polypipe Plc, Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd. and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of global PVC pipes market.

• To classify and forecast global PVC pipes market based on type, product form, material, size, application, end-use, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global PVC pipes market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global PVC pipes market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global PVC pipes market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in global PVC pipes market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global PVC pipes market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• PVC pipes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to PVC pipes

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global PVC pipes market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o uPVC

o CPVC

• Market, By Product Form:

o Rigid PVC Pipe

o Flexible PVC Pipe

• Market, By Material:

o PVC Resin

o Stabilizers

o Plasticizers

o Impact Modifier

o Lubricant

o Pigment Base

o Others

• Market, By Size:

o Up to 0.5”

o Up to 0.51”-1.00”

o 1.01”-5”

o 5.1”-10”

o Above 10”

• Market, By Application:

o Irrigation

o Water Supply

o Sewerage

o Industrial

o HVAC

o Others

• Market, By End-Use:

o Residential

o Industrial

o Commercial

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- UAE

- Saudi Arabia

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global PVC pipes market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

