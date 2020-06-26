VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSX – SWP) (“Swiss Water” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the Director nominees listed in the Information Circular for its annual general meeting of Shareholders, which was held yesterday, were elected as Directors of Swiss Water. Voting results for individual Directors elected were as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld Nominee Number Percentage Number Percentage David Rowntree 3,248,231 99.04 % 31,599 0.96 % Diane Fulton 3,237,838 98.72 % 41,992 1.28 % Richard Mahler 3,251,531 99.14 % 28,299 0.86 % Roland Veit 3,240,120 98.79 % 39,710 1.21 % Anne Saunders 3,250,431 99.10 % 29,399 0.90 % Frank Dennis 3,235,026 98.63 % 44,804 1.37 %

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditors with 99.80% voting support.



Company Profile

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a leading specialty coffee company and a premium green coffee decaffeinator which employs the proprietary Swiss Water® Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals. It also owns Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions, a green coffee handling and storage business. Both businesses are located in the cities of Delta and Burnaby, British Columbia.

Additional Information

A more detailed discussion of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.’s recent financial results is provided in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website ( http://investor.swisswater.com ).

For more information, please contact: Iain Carswell, Chief Financial Officer Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. Phone: 604.420.4050 Email: Website: investor.swisswater.com