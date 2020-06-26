New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tetraacetylethylenediamine Market By Product, By Application, By End-Use, By Composition, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916868/?utm_source=GNW



Global tetraacetylethylenediamine market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period.TAED is an organic compound, which is mainly used for dishwashing and laundry washing.



Increasing development of washing products is leading to increased use of TAED, which is a major factor boosting the growth of tetraacetylethylenediamine market.Moreover, tetraacetylethylenediamine is biodegradable in nature with less environmental impacts, which is another key factor fuelling the growth of the global TAED market across the globe.



However, instability in the price of raw materials might hamper the growth of global tetraacetylethylenediamine market in the years to come.

The global tetraacetylethylenediamine market is segmented based on product, application, end-use, composition, region and company.Based on application, the market can be segmented into bleaching agents, household detergents, cleaning agents, others.



Out of which, the detergent segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is further anticipated to hold its dominance during the forecast years as well.This is because tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) is a biodegradable organic product which is widely used in detergents as a bleaching activator blending with a peroxygen source in order to produce peracetic acid.



In addition to this, the use of TAED in bleaching applications is anticipated to register fastest growth in the next five years, which is attributable to the fact that it also enables the process of bleaching to occur at lower temperature washes without leading to any damage to the fabrics.

Major players operating in the global tetraacetylethylenediamine market include AK Chemtech Co. Ltd, Chemsfield Korea Co Ltd, Hongye Chemical Co., Ltd, Triveni Chemicals, Warwick Chemicals, Zhejiang Jinke Peroxide Co., Ltd, Weylchem Group of Companies, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Acuro Organics Limited, Shanghai Deborn Co., Ltd, etc. The companies operating in tetraacetylethylenediamine market across the globe are focussing more towards expanding their share in the market. For instance, these key players are adapting diverse growth strategies such as agreements and partnerships, expansions, and new investments for TAED plants in order to expand their geographic reach.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of global tetraacetylethylenediamine market.

• To classify and forecast global tetraacetylethylenediamine market based on product, application, end-use, composition, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global tetraacetylethylenediamine market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global tetraacetylethylenediamine market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global tetraacetylethylenediamine market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in global tetraacetylethylenediamine market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global tetraacetylethylenediamine market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Tetraacetylethylenediamine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to tetraacetylethylenediamine

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



