Global reverse osmosis membrane market size was valued at USD2.5 billion in 2019 and projected to grow at a brisk CAGR during the forecast period. The key factor responsible for increased demand for reverse osmosis membrane is imbalance between water demand and supply. Additionally, shortage of water in many parts of nations is another factor that is anticipated to bode well for the growth of reverse osmosis membrane market across the globe in the coming years. Moreover, the government across the globe are investing more in water treatment plants which is projected to bolster the market growth through 2025.

The global reverse osmosis membrane market is segmented based on material type, application, filter module, region and company.Based on application, the market can be segmented into desalination systems, RO purification systems and medical devices & diagnostics.



Out of which, the desalination systems segment dominated the market in terms of largest end user industry until 2019 and is further anticipated to be the fastest-growing application segment in the reverse osmosis membrane market during the forecast period as well.This growth can be accredited to surge in the requirement for water for human consumption, industrial applications as well as for commercial utilization.



In addition to this, deficiency of water because of increased population and rapid industrial expansion, is further expected to boost the growth of segment in the years to come.

Major players operating in the global reverse osmosis membrane market include Toray Industries, Inc., LG Chem, Hydranautics (A Nitto Denko Group Company), Dow Water & Process Solutions, Toyobo Co., Ltd., LANXESS AG, Koch Membrane Systems, Inc., GE Water & Process Technologies, Trisep Corporation, Membranium (Rm Nanotech). The companies operating in reverse osmosis membrane market across the globe are focussing more towards the expanding their share in the market. For instance, these key players are making organic strategies such as expansions, mergers and acquisitions, among others in order to make the industry highly competitive.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of global reverse osmosis membrane market.

• To classify and forecast global reverse osmosis membrane market based on material type, application, filter module, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global reverse osmosis membrane market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global reverse osmosis membrane market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global reverse osmosis membrane market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in global reverse osmosis membrane market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global reverse osmosis membrane market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Reverse osmosis membrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to reverse osmosis membrane

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global reverse osmosis membrane market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Material Type:

o Cellulose-Based

o Thin Film Composite Membranes

• Market, By Application:

o Desalination Systems

o RO Purification Systems

o Medical Devices & Diagnostics

• Market, By Filter Module:

o Plate & Frame

o Tubular-Shaped Membranes

o Spiral-Wound Membranes

o Hollow-Fiber Membranes

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East and Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global reverse osmosis membrane market.



